Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 12)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;16;4;.800

Madison-Grant;11;7;.611

Shenandoah;11;7;.611

Liberty Christian;12;8;.600

Daleville;10;7;.588

Frankton;10;8;.556

Lapel;9;10;.474

Alexandria;6;13;.316

Pendleton Heights;6;13;.316

Anderson Prep;1;16;.059

Elwood;1;16;.059

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

x-Frankton;22;5;.815

Pendleton Heights;19;6;.760

Alexandria;17;6;.739

Lapel;17;8;.680

Madison-Grant;12;11;.522

Liberty Christian;10;12;.455

Anderson;9;15;.375

Shenandoah;6;11;.353

Anderson Prep;6;14;.300

Daleville;6;16;.273

Elwood;0;22;.000

x—denotes regional champion

