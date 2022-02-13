Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 12)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;16;4;.800
Madison-Grant;11;7;.611
Shenandoah;11;7;.611
Liberty Christian;12;8;.600
Daleville;10;7;.588
Frankton;10;8;.556
Lapel;9;10;.474
Alexandria;6;13;.316
Pendleton Heights;6;13;.316
Anderson Prep;1;16;.059
Elwood;1;16;.059
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
x-Frankton;22;5;.815
Pendleton Heights;19;6;.760
Alexandria;17;6;.739
Lapel;17;8;.680
Madison-Grant;12;11;.522
Liberty Christian;10;12;.455
Anderson;9;15;.375
Shenandoah;6;11;.353
Anderson Prep;6;14;.300
Daleville;6;16;.273
Elwood;0;22;.000
x—denotes regional champion
