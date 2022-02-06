Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 6)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;14;3;.824

Madison-Grant;9;6;.600

Shenandoah;9;6;.600

Daleville;8;6;.571

Liberty Christian;10;8;.556

Frankton;8;8;.500

Lapel;7;9;.438

Alexandria;6;11;.353

Pendleton Heights;5;12;.294

Anderson Prep;1;14;.067

Elwood;1;14;.067

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;19;5;.792

Pendleton Heights;19;5;.792

Alexandria;17;6;.739

Lapel;17;7;.708

Madison-Grant;12;11;.522

Liberty Christian;10;12;.455

Anderson;9;15;.375

Shenandoah;6;11;.353

Anderson Prep;6;14;.300

Daleville;6;16;.273

Elwood;0;22;.000

