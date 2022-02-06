Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 6)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;14;3;.824
Madison-Grant;9;6;.600
Shenandoah;9;6;.600
Daleville;8;6;.571
Liberty Christian;10;8;.556
Frankton;8;8;.500
Lapel;7;9;.438
Alexandria;6;11;.353
Pendleton Heights;5;12;.294
Anderson Prep;1;14;.067
Elwood;1;14;.067
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;19;5;.792
Pendleton Heights;19;5;.792
Alexandria;17;6;.739
Lapel;17;7;.708
Madison-Grant;12;11;.522
Liberty Christian;10;12;.455
Anderson;9;15;.375
Shenandoah;6;11;.353
Anderson Prep;6;14;.300
Daleville;6;16;.273
Elwood;0;22;.000
