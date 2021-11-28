Area Records (Through games of Saturday, November 27)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;2;0;1.000
Liberty Christian;2;0;1.000
Daleville;1;0;1.000
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Frankton;1;1;.500
Lapel;1;1;.500
Madison-Grant;1;1;.500
Shenandoah;1;1;.500
Anderson Prep;0;1;.000
Elwood;0;1;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;1;.000
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;7;1;.875
Frankton;6;1;.857
Pendleton Heights;6;1;.857
Madison-Grant;5;1;.833
Lapel;4;2;.667
Anderson Prep;3;4;.429
Daleville;3;4;.429
Liberty Christian;3;4;.429
Shenandoah;3;5;.375
Anderson;2;4;.333
Elwood;0;9;.000
