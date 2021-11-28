Area Records (Through games of Saturday, November 27)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;2;0;1.000

Liberty Christian;2;0;1.000

Daleville;1;0;1.000

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Frankton;1;1;.500

Lapel;1;1;.500

Madison-Grant;1;1;.500

Shenandoah;1;1;.500

Anderson Prep;0;1;.000

Elwood;0;1;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;1;.000

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;7;1;.875

Frankton;6;1;.857

Pendleton Heights;6;1;.857

Madison-Grant;5;1;.833

Lapel;4;2;.667

Anderson Prep;3;4;.429

Daleville;3;4;.429

Liberty Christian;3;4;.429

Shenandoah;3;5;.375

Anderson;2;4;.333

Elwood;0;9;.000

