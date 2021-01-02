Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Jan. 2)
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;13;1;.929
Frankton;13;1;.929
Shenandoah;10;3;.769
Pendleton Heights;7;5;.583
Lapel;7;7;.500
Anderson;5;7;.417
Madison-Grant;5;7;.417
Daleville;4;8;.333
Liberty Christian;2;4;.333
Elwood;3;7;.300
Anderson Prep;0;12;.000
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;7;1;.875
Frankton;4;1;.800
Shenandoah;7;3;.700
Liberty Christian;6;3;.667
Daleville;3;4;.429
Alexandria;2;4;.333
Anderson;1;3;.250
Lapel;1;4;.200
Anderson Prep;0;4;.000
Elwood;0;4;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;4;.000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.