Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Jan. 2)

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;13;1;.929

Frankton;13;1;.929

Shenandoah;10;3;.769

Pendleton Heights;7;5;.583

Lapel;7;7;.500

Anderson;5;7;.417

Madison-Grant;5;7;.417

Daleville;4;8;.333

Liberty Christian;2;4;.333

Elwood;3;7;.300

Anderson Prep;0;12;.000

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;7;1;.875

Frankton;4;1;.800

Shenandoah;7;3;.700

Liberty Christian;6;3;.667

Daleville;3;4;.429

Alexandria;2;4;.333

Anderson;1;3;.250

Lapel;1;4;.200

Anderson Prep;0;4;.000

Elwood;0;4;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;4;.000

