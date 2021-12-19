Area Records (Through games of Saturday, December 18)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Daleville;5;1;.833
Anderson;4;1;.800
Liberty Christian;5;2;.714
Madison-Grant;4;2;.667
Lapel;4;3;.571
Frankton;2;3;.400
Shenandoah;2;3;.400
Alexandria;2;5;.286
Pendleton Heights;1;5;.167
Elwood;0;5;.000
Anderson Prep;0;6;.000
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;10;2;.833
Alexandria;9;3;.750
Pendleton Heights;9;3;.750
Lapel;9;4;.692
Madison-Grant;8;4;.667
Liberty Christian;5;6;.455
Anderson;4;8;.333
Anderson Prep;4;8;.333
Shenandoah;3;7;.300
Daleville;3;8;.273
Elwood;0;13;.000
