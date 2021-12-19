Area Records (Through games of Saturday, December 18)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Daleville;5;1;.833

Anderson;4;1;.800

Liberty Christian;5;2;.714

Madison-Grant;4;2;.667

Lapel;4;3;.571

Frankton;2;3;.400

Shenandoah;2;3;.400

Alexandria;2;5;.286

Pendleton Heights;1;5;.167

Elwood;0;5;.000

Anderson Prep;0;6;.000

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;10;2;.833

Alexandria;9;3;.750

Pendleton Heights;9;3;.750

Lapel;9;4;.692

Madison-Grant;8;4;.667

Liberty Christian;5;6;.455

Anderson;4;8;.333

Anderson Prep;4;8;.333

Shenandoah;3;7;.300

Daleville;3;8;.273

Elwood;0;13;.000

Trending Video