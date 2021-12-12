Area Records (Through games of Saturday, December 11)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;4;1;.800

Daleville;3;1;.750

Madison-Grant;3;1;.750

Lapel;4;2;.667

Liberty Christian;3;2;.600

Alexandria;2;2;.500

Frankton;2;2;.500

Shenandoah;2;2;.500

Anderson Prep;0;5;.000

Elwood;0;5;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;5;.000

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;8;2;.800

Frankton;8;2;.800

Pendleton Heights;8;2;.800

Lapel;8;3;.727

Madison-Grant;6;3;.667

Liberty Christian;3;5;.375

Anderson;4;7;.364

Anderson Prep;4;7;.364

Daleville;3;6;.333

Shenandoah;3;7;.300

Elwood;0;12;.000

Tags

Trending Video