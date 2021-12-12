Area Records (Through games of Saturday, December 11)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;4;1;.800
Daleville;3;1;.750
Madison-Grant;3;1;.750
Lapel;4;2;.667
Liberty Christian;3;2;.600
Alexandria;2;2;.500
Frankton;2;2;.500
Shenandoah;2;2;.500
Anderson Prep;0;5;.000
Elwood;0;5;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;5;.000
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;8;2;.800
Frankton;8;2;.800
Pendleton Heights;8;2;.800
Lapel;8;3;.727
Madison-Grant;6;3;.667
Liberty Christian;3;5;.375
Anderson;4;7;.364
Anderson Prep;4;7;.364
Daleville;3;6;.333
Shenandoah;3;7;.300
Elwood;0;12;.000
