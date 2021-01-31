Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Jan. 30)
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;20;2;.909
Frankton;20;3;.870
Shenandoah;19;3;.864
Anderson;13;10;.565
Pendleton Heights;11;10;.524
Lapel;10;10;.500
Madison-Grant;8;14;.364
Liberty Christian;4;8;.333
Daleville;6;15;.286
Elwood;4;17;.190
Anderson Prep;0;16;.000
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;13;2;.867
Shenandoah;14;3;.824
Liberty Christian;10;6;.625
Frankton;9;7;.563
Anderson;5;6;.455
Daleville;4;5;.444
Alexandria;5;11;.313
Lapel;4;9;.308
Pendleton Heights;4;10;.286
Anderson Prep;2;12;.143
Elwood;1;12;.077
