Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Jan. 30)

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;20;2;.909

Frankton;20;3;.870

Shenandoah;19;3;.864

Anderson;13;10;.565

Pendleton Heights;11;10;.524

Lapel;10;10;.500

Madison-Grant;8;14;.364

Liberty Christian;4;8;.333

Daleville;6;15;.286

Elwood;4;17;.190

Anderson Prep;0;16;.000

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;13;2;.867

Shenandoah;14;3;.824

Liberty Christian;10;6;.625

Frankton;9;7;.563

Anderson;5;6;.455

Daleville;4;5;.444

Alexandria;5;11;.313

Lapel;4;9;.308

Pendleton Heights;4;10;.286

Anderson Prep;2;12;.143

Elwood;1;12;.077

Tags

Trending Video