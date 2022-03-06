Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;24;477;19.9
Dunham, PH;24;438;18.3
Schwinn, Frank.;22;374;17.0
Johnson, Dale.;22;369;16.8
Howell, M-G;24;376;15.7
House, LC;23;353;15.3
Campbell, Shen.;23;349;15.2
Wills, And.;23;345;15.0
Adams, Dale.;23;310;13.5
Reese, El.;19;256;13.5
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;23;189;8.2
Schwinn, Frank.;22;177;8.0
Sallee, El.;16;127;7.9
Cuneo, Alex.;23;169;7.3
Wilson, Dale.;23;164;7.1
Paige, And.;24;152;6.3
Johnson, Dale.;22;139;6.3
Ingram, And.;23;145;6.3
Gustin, PH;24;148;6.2
Campbell, Shen.;23;131;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;23;176;7.7
Howell, M-G;24;139;5.8
Carson, And.;24;116;4.8
Cuneo, Alex.;23;88;3.8
D.Stevens, Shen.;21;80;3.8
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;24;107;4.5
Howell, M-G;24;96;4.0
Leisure, Dale.;23;87;3.8
Davenport, Frank.;22;60;2.7
Johnson, Dale.;22;56;2.5
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, March 5.
