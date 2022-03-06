Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;24;477;19.9

Dunham, PH;24;438;18.3

Schwinn, Frank.;22;374;17.0

Johnson, Dale.;22;369;16.8

Howell, M-G;24;376;15.7

House, LC;23;353;15.3

Campbell, Shen.;23;349;15.2

Wills, And.;23;345;15.0

Adams, Dale.;23;310;13.5

Reese, El.;19;256;13.5

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;23;189;8.2

Schwinn, Frank.;22;177;8.0

Sallee, El.;16;127;7.9

Cuneo, Alex.;23;169;7.3

Wilson, Dale.;23;164;7.1

Paige, And.;24;152;6.3

Johnson, Dale.;22;139;6.3

Ingram, And.;23;145;6.3

Gustin, PH;24;148;6.2

Campbell, Shen.;23;131;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;23;176;7.7

Howell, M-G;24;139;5.8

Carson, And.;24;116;4.8

Cuneo, Alex.;23;88;3.8

D.Stevens, Shen.;21;80;3.8

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;24;107;4.5

Howell, M-G;24;96;4.0

Leisure, Dale.;23;87;3.8

Davenport, Frank.;22;60;2.7

Johnson, Dale.;22;56;2.5

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, March 5.

