HUNTINGTON — While the area contingent of runners at Saturday’s cross country semistate was dominated by underclassmen, it was a pair of seniors who led the way as the area season came to an end when no area runners qualified for the state championship.
Avry Carpenter and Laney Ricker competed in their final semistate race for Pendleton Heights and were the top area runners in the boys and girls races, both improving on their placing from a year ago at Huntington University.
Carpenter came home in 46th place, a nine-spot improvement from his junior year, and finished in 17:03.4 which was just nine seconds off his 2020 time.
It was Laney Ricker for the Arabians, making her fourth straight trip to semistate, who led the way for the girls and improved greatly on her 2020 run. She was 57th overall with a time of 20:50.6 which bettered her 94th-place finish in 21:04 a year ago.
Ricker led the PH girls — the only area team to advance beyond regional — to 13th place, up from 15th in 2020. She was followed by freshman Madison County champion Ava Jarrell (95th), senior Berkeley Lord (101st), freshman Hadley Walker (109th), senior Ella Dixon (119th), sophomore Olivia Welpott (131st) and sophomore Abigail Davidson (147th).
The Arabians were joined by two additional area runners making their semistate debuts, and both ran strong. Sophomore Faith Norris of Daleville was 79th with a time of 21:19.0 and was followed closely by Alexandria junior Lilly Thomas in 21:22.6, good enough for an 82nd-place finish.
Carpenter’s PH teammate, junior Andrew Blake was next in the boys race with a 75th-place run and a time of 17:29.9.
Sophomore Cameron Smith of Lapel was 11 seconds back of Blake and placed 83rd for the Bulldogs.
Sophomore Hunter Smith finished his second semistate in as many years for Frankton with a 105th-place finish, and Noah Price of Liberty Christian rounded out the area contingent with a 118th-place run in his second straight trip to Huntington.
Izaiah Steury of Angola and Nicki Southerland from Delta were the individual champions while Hamilton Southeastern won the boys team competition and Fort Wayne Carroll won the girls team championship.
