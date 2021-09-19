Area Football and Volleyball Leaders

FOOTBALL

Passer Rating

Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;56;72;802;11;3;135.5

Martin, Alex;43;73;646;13;3;110.5

Candiano, PH;50;96;565;5;3;74.3

Brookbank, Shen.;12;30;203;4;5;63.6

Rastetter, Frank.;10;30;114;1;1;42.9

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;66;704;12

Ross, PH;66;402;2

Echols, And.;48;326;5

Ayres, Shen.;42;308;4

Naselroad, Alex.;57;299;1

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

McGuire, Alex.;20;293;5

Witte, Lapel;19;348;6

N.Hudson, Lapel;14;243;3

Do.Fuller, And.;13;151;1

Jones;PH;13;77;1

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Yards

Dollar, Lapel;742

Naselroad, Alex.;530

McGuire, Alex.;454

Ross, PH;430

Witte, Lapel;350

Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Echols, And.;71

Kadinger, Lapel;52

Shelton, Lapel;51

Farrell, Frank.;46

Eastman, And.;45

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Cuneo, Alex.;4.0

Keeley, Alex.;4.0

Echols, And.;3.0

Groce, Alex.;2.0

Roberts, PH;2.0

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

Cuneo, Alex.;2

Do.Fuller, And.;2

Miller, PH;2

Ross, PH;2

15 players tied;1

Scoring

Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;12;0;0;0;0;72

Brooks, M-G;8;1;0;0;0;50

McGuire, Alex.;6;0;7;0;0;43

Witte, Lapel;6;0;0;0;0;36

Echols, And.;5;0;0;0;0;30

VOLLEYBALL

Kills

Name, School;Kills

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;380

Crawford, Elwood;185

Andreassa, Daleville;163

Garringer, Madison-Grant;143

Klettheimer, Frankton;139

Allman, Lapel;122

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;115

Baney, Madison-Grant;112

Turner, Madison-Grant;110

Voss, Daleville;106

Aces

Name, School;Aces

Gary, Pendleton Heights;54

Greene, Madison-Grant;43

Rees, Liberty Christian;42

Stinefield, Alexandria;42

Andreassa, Daleville;38

Voss, Daleville;37

Klettheimer, Frankton;36

A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;36

S.Duncan, Frankton;34

Smith, Liberty Christian;33

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Baney, Madison-Grant;87

Turner, Madison-Grant;55

Crawford, Elwood;34

Key, Frankton;33

M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;33

Allman, Lapel;27

Canada, Pendleton Heights;24

McPhaul, Daleville;23

Hall, Alexandria;22

Rudy, Madison-Grant;22

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Gary, Pendleton Heights;253

Isom, Daleville;220

Crawford, Elwood;184

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;178

Greene, Madison-Grant;169

Remington, Alexandria;160

Guillemette, Elwood;149

S.Jackley, Lapel;140

Mercer, Liberty Christian;139

Simon, Frankton;135

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Wright, Pendleton Heights;525

E.Finley, Daleville;393

E.Jackley, Lapel;344

Parker, Alexandria;311

Rudy, Madison-Grant;303

Sperry, Frankton;243

Long, Frankton;162

Flanagan, Elwood;154

A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;139

Garcia, Elwood;105

Serve Receive

Name, School;Receptions

Crawford, Elwood;296

Gary, Pendleton Heights;280

Guillemette, Elwood;239

Simon, Frankton;214

Mercer, Liberty Christian;193

Isom, Daleville;191

T.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;188

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;184

Remington, Alexandria;168

E.Anderson, Lapel;148

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, September 18.

Tags

Trending Video