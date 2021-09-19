Area Football and Volleyball Leaders
FOOTBALL
Passer Rating
Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;56;72;802;11;3;135.5
Martin, Alex;43;73;646;13;3;110.5
Candiano, PH;50;96;565;5;3;74.3
Brookbank, Shen.;12;30;203;4;5;63.6
Rastetter, Frank.;10;30;114;1;1;42.9
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;66;704;12
Ross, PH;66;402;2
Echols, And.;48;326;5
Ayres, Shen.;42;308;4
Naselroad, Alex.;57;299;1
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
McGuire, Alex.;20;293;5
Witte, Lapel;19;348;6
N.Hudson, Lapel;14;243;3
Do.Fuller, And.;13;151;1
Jones;PH;13;77;1
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Yards
Dollar, Lapel;742
Naselroad, Alex.;530
McGuire, Alex.;454
Ross, PH;430
Witte, Lapel;350
Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Echols, And.;71
Kadinger, Lapel;52
Shelton, Lapel;51
Farrell, Frank.;46
Eastman, And.;45
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Cuneo, Alex.;4.0
Keeley, Alex.;4.0
Echols, And.;3.0
Groce, Alex.;2.0
Roberts, PH;2.0
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
Cuneo, Alex.;2
Do.Fuller, And.;2
Miller, PH;2
Ross, PH;2
15 players tied;1
Scoring
Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;12;0;0;0;0;72
Brooks, M-G;8;1;0;0;0;50
McGuire, Alex.;6;0;7;0;0;43
Witte, Lapel;6;0;0;0;0;36
Echols, And.;5;0;0;0;0;30
VOLLEYBALL
Kills
Name, School;Kills
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;380
Crawford, Elwood;185
Andreassa, Daleville;163
Garringer, Madison-Grant;143
Klettheimer, Frankton;139
Allman, Lapel;122
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;115
Baney, Madison-Grant;112
Turner, Madison-Grant;110
Voss, Daleville;106
Aces
Name, School;Aces
Gary, Pendleton Heights;54
Greene, Madison-Grant;43
Rees, Liberty Christian;42
Stinefield, Alexandria;42
Andreassa, Daleville;38
Voss, Daleville;37
Klettheimer, Frankton;36
A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;36
S.Duncan, Frankton;34
Smith, Liberty Christian;33
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Baney, Madison-Grant;87
Turner, Madison-Grant;55
Crawford, Elwood;34
Key, Frankton;33
M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;33
Allman, Lapel;27
Canada, Pendleton Heights;24
McPhaul, Daleville;23
Hall, Alexandria;22
Rudy, Madison-Grant;22
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Gary, Pendleton Heights;253
Isom, Daleville;220
Crawford, Elwood;184
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;178
Greene, Madison-Grant;169
Remington, Alexandria;160
Guillemette, Elwood;149
S.Jackley, Lapel;140
Mercer, Liberty Christian;139
Simon, Frankton;135
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Wright, Pendleton Heights;525
E.Finley, Daleville;393
E.Jackley, Lapel;344
Parker, Alexandria;311
Rudy, Madison-Grant;303
Sperry, Frankton;243
Long, Frankton;162
Flanagan, Elwood;154
A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;139
Garcia, Elwood;105
Serve Receive
Name, School;Receptions
Crawford, Elwood;296
Gary, Pendleton Heights;280
Guillemette, Elwood;239
Simon, Frankton;214
Mercer, Liberty Christian;193
Isom, Daleville;191
T.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;188
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;184
Remington, Alexandria;168
E.Anderson, Lapel;148
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, September 18.
