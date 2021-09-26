Area Football and Volleyball Leaders

FOOTBALL

Passer Rating

Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;69;86;1068;13;3;143.5

Martin, Alex;52;90;705;13;4;103.9

Brookbank, Shen.;16;37;281;7;6;69.8

Candiano, PH;54;118;612;5;3;65.4

Rastetter, Frank.;24;55;263;1;1;56.9

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;89;886;14

Ayres, Shen.;52;449;5

Ross, PH;66;402;2

Naselroad, Alex.;70;349;1

Farrell, Frank.;73;342;3

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

Witte, Lapel;24;502;8

McGuire, Alex.;23;307;5

N.Hudson, Lapel;15;259;3

Jones;PH;15;95;1

R.Hudson, Lapel;14;169;2

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Yards

Dollar, Lapel;926

Naselroad, Alex.;633

Witte, Lapel;504

McGuire, Alex.;486

Ayres, Shen.;449

Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Echols, And.;71

Kadinger, Lapel;61

Shelton, Lapel;61

Farrell, Frank.;54

Cuneo, Alex.;53

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Cuneo, Alex.;4.0

Keeley, Alex.;4.0

Vansickle, Shen.;4.0

Echols, And.;3.0

Roberts, PH;3.0

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

Harper, Lapel;3

7 players tied;2

Scoring

Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;14;0;0;0;0;84

Witte, Lapel;8;0;0;0;0;48

McGuire, Alex.;6;0;7;0;0;43

Camp, Lapel;0;0;28;3;0;37

2 players tied;0;0;0;0;0;30

VOLLEYBALL

Kills

Name, School;Kills

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;462

Crawford, Elwood;242

Andreassa, Daleville;191

Allman, Lapel;179

Klettheimer, Frankton;167

Garringer, Madison-Grant;158

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;143

Baney, Madison-Grant;137

Turner, Madison-Grant;130

2 players tied;124

Aces

Name, School;Aces

Gary, Pendleton Heights;61

Rees, Liberty Christian;61

Stinefield, Alexandria;54

Greene, Madison-Grant;46

Voss, Daleville;44

Andreassa, Daleville;43

Rigdon, Liberty Christian;41

Klettheimer, Frankton;40

Isom, Daleville;38

2 players tied;37

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Baney, Madison-Grant;100

Turner, Madison-Grant;63

Crawford, Elwood;42

Key, Frankton;38

M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;37

Allman, Lapel;34

Klettheimer, Frankton;33

Hall, Alexandria;28

McPhaul, Daleville;28

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;26

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Gary, Pendleton Heights;313

Isom, Daleville;264

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;219

Crawford, Elwood;218

Greene, Madison-Grant;218

Remington, Alexandria;212

Guillemette, Elwood;176

S.Jackley, Lapel;175

Mercer, Liberty Christian;170

Stinefield, Alexandria;165

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Wright, Pendleton Heights;651

E.Jackley, Lapel;485

E.Finley, Daleville;461

Parker, Alexandria;391

Rudy, Madison-Grant;303

Sperry, Frankton;291

Flanagan, Elwood;199

Long, Frankton;195

Williams, Anderson;149

A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;139

Serve Receive

Name, School;Receptions

Gary, Pendleton Heights;357

Crawford, Elwood;353

Guillemette, Elwood;292

Simon, Frankton;258

Mercer, Liberty Christian;256

E.Anderson, Lapel;226

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;219

Isom, Daleville;213

T.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;209

Remington, Alexandria;204

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, September 25.

