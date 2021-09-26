Area Football and Volleyball Leaders
FOOTBALL
Passer Rating
Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;69;86;1068;13;3;143.5
Martin, Alex;52;90;705;13;4;103.9
Brookbank, Shen.;16;37;281;7;6;69.8
Candiano, PH;54;118;612;5;3;65.4
Rastetter, Frank.;24;55;263;1;1;56.9
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;89;886;14
Ayres, Shen.;52;449;5
Ross, PH;66;402;2
Naselroad, Alex.;70;349;1
Farrell, Frank.;73;342;3
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
Witte, Lapel;24;502;8
McGuire, Alex.;23;307;5
N.Hudson, Lapel;15;259;3
Jones;PH;15;95;1
R.Hudson, Lapel;14;169;2
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Yards
Dollar, Lapel;926
Naselroad, Alex.;633
Witte, Lapel;504
McGuire, Alex.;486
Ayres, Shen.;449
Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Echols, And.;71
Kadinger, Lapel;61
Shelton, Lapel;61
Farrell, Frank.;54
Cuneo, Alex.;53
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Cuneo, Alex.;4.0
Keeley, Alex.;4.0
Vansickle, Shen.;4.0
Echols, And.;3.0
Roberts, PH;3.0
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
Harper, Lapel;3
7 players tied;2
Scoring
Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;14;0;0;0;0;84
Witte, Lapel;8;0;0;0;0;48
McGuire, Alex.;6;0;7;0;0;43
Camp, Lapel;0;0;28;3;0;37
2 players tied;0;0;0;0;0;30
VOLLEYBALL
Kills
Name, School;Kills
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;462
Crawford, Elwood;242
Andreassa, Daleville;191
Allman, Lapel;179
Klettheimer, Frankton;167
Garringer, Madison-Grant;158
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;143
Baney, Madison-Grant;137
Turner, Madison-Grant;130
2 players tied;124
Aces
Name, School;Aces
Gary, Pendleton Heights;61
Rees, Liberty Christian;61
Stinefield, Alexandria;54
Greene, Madison-Grant;46
Voss, Daleville;44
Andreassa, Daleville;43
Rigdon, Liberty Christian;41
Klettheimer, Frankton;40
Isom, Daleville;38
2 players tied;37
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Baney, Madison-Grant;100
Turner, Madison-Grant;63
Crawford, Elwood;42
Key, Frankton;38
M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;37
Allman, Lapel;34
Klettheimer, Frankton;33
Hall, Alexandria;28
McPhaul, Daleville;28
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;26
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Gary, Pendleton Heights;313
Isom, Daleville;264
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;219
Crawford, Elwood;218
Greene, Madison-Grant;218
Remington, Alexandria;212
Guillemette, Elwood;176
S.Jackley, Lapel;175
Mercer, Liberty Christian;170
Stinefield, Alexandria;165
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Wright, Pendleton Heights;651
E.Jackley, Lapel;485
E.Finley, Daleville;461
Parker, Alexandria;391
Rudy, Madison-Grant;303
Sperry, Frankton;291
Flanagan, Elwood;199
Long, Frankton;195
Williams, Anderson;149
A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;139
Serve Receive
Name, School;Receptions
Gary, Pendleton Heights;357
Crawford, Elwood;353
Guillemette, Elwood;292
Simon, Frankton;258
Mercer, Liberty Christian;256
E.Anderson, Lapel;226
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;219
Isom, Daleville;213
T.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;209
Remington, Alexandria;204
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, September 25.
