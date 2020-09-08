Area Leaders
Football
Quarterback Rating
Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;38;62;708;8;1;133.6
Candiano, PH;17;29;206;2;0;103.5
Rastetter, Frank.;22;43;292;2;1;78.8
Martin, Alex.;36;69;516;3;5;61.0
Goff, Shen.;24;45;349;1;4;49.2
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;61;473;6
Goff, Shen.;55;339;2
Everitt, Frank.;37;215;0
Bays, PH;26;200;3
Finley, Frank.;46;184;1
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
Mroz, Lapel;14;300;3
Orick, Alex.;13;172;2
Harrison, Frank.;12;183;2
McKinley, PH;10;154;2
Hughes, Shen.;9;147;0
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Total Yards
Dollar, Lapel;473
Goff, Shen.;386
Mroz, Lapel;322
Harrison, Frank.;299
Orick, Alex.;294
Total Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Johnson, Lapel;34
Shelton, Lapel;34
Hummel, Shen.;30
Finley, Frank.;26
Alegira, Alex.;24
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
Goff, Shen.;1
8 players tied;1
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
McClain, PH;3.5
Allman, Lapel;3.0
Bayis, PH;3.0
Roundtree, Lapel;3.0
Cooley, PH;2.5
Scoring
Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;6;0;4;0;0;44
Goff, Shen.;5;0;0;0;0;30
Mroz, Lapel;3;0;1;0;0;20
3 players tied;;;;;;18
Volleyball
Kills
Name,School;Kills
A.Ross, PH;143
Hill, Shen.;116
Klettheimer, Frank.;101
Bair, Alex.;93
Allman, Lapel;83
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Wright, PH;292
Parker, Alex.;260
E.Jackley, Lapel;190
Smith, Frank.;189
Muterspaugh, Shen.;116
Aces
Name, School;Aces
A.Ross, PH;46
Lohrey, Shen.;33
Klettheimer, Frank.;30
Hughes, Elwood;26
Bailey, Lapel;24
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Hughes, Elwood;163
Gary, PH;143
Dungan, Alex.;128
Grile, PH;103
Lohrey, Shen.;97
Serve Receptions
Name, School;Receptions
Gary, PH;199
Hughes, Elwood;149
Grile, PH;143
Shannon, Elwood;119
A.Ross, PH;117
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Bair, Alex.;20
Ch.Thomas, Frank.;20
A.Duckworth, Alex.;18
Allman, Lapel;17
Key, Frank.;17
Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through September 5.
