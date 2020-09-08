Area Leaders

Football

Quarterback Rating

Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;38;62;708;8;1;133.6

Candiano, PH;17;29;206;2;0;103.5

Rastetter, Frank.;22;43;292;2;1;78.8

Martin, Alex.;36;69;516;3;5;61.0

Goff, Shen.;24;45;349;1;4;49.2

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;61;473;6

Goff, Shen.;55;339;2

Everitt, Frank.;37;215;0

Bays, PH;26;200;3

Finley, Frank.;46;184;1

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

Mroz, Lapel;14;300;3

Orick, Alex.;13;172;2

Harrison, Frank.;12;183;2

McKinley, PH;10;154;2

Hughes, Shen.;9;147;0

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Total Yards

Dollar, Lapel;473

Goff, Shen.;386

Mroz, Lapel;322

Harrison, Frank.;299

Orick, Alex.;294

Total Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Johnson, Lapel;34

Shelton, Lapel;34

Hummel, Shen.;30

Finley, Frank.;26

Alegira, Alex.;24

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

Goff, Shen.;1

8 players tied;1

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

McClain, PH;3.5

Allman, Lapel;3.0

Bayis, PH;3.0

Roundtree, Lapel;3.0

Cooley, PH;2.5

Scoring

Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;6;0;4;0;0;44

Goff, Shen.;5;0;0;0;0;30

Mroz, Lapel;3;0;1;0;0;20

3 players tied;;;;;;18

Volleyball

Kills

Name,School;Kills

A.Ross, PH;143

Hill, Shen.;116

Klettheimer, Frank.;101

Bair, Alex.;93

Allman, Lapel;83

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Wright, PH;292

Parker, Alex.;260

E.Jackley, Lapel;190

Smith, Frank.;189

Muterspaugh, Shen.;116

Aces

Name, School;Aces

A.Ross, PH;46

Lohrey, Shen.;33

Klettheimer, Frank.;30

Hughes, Elwood;26

Bailey, Lapel;24

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Hughes, Elwood;163

Gary, PH;143

Dungan, Alex.;128

Grile, PH;103

Lohrey, Shen.;97

Serve Receptions

Name, School;Receptions

Gary, PH;199

Hughes, Elwood;149

Grile, PH;143

Shannon, Elwood;119

A.Ross, PH;117

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Bair, Alex.;20

Ch.Thomas, Frank.;20

A.Duckworth, Alex.;18

Allman, Lapel;17

Key, Frank.;17

Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through September 5.

