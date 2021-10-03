Area Football and Volleyball Leaders

FOOTBALL

Passer Rating

Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;74;100;1107;13;5;128.6

Martin, Alex;67;119;889;13;6;95.5

Candiano, PH;61;132;742;7;3;72.2

Brookbank, Shen.;18;43;340;7;6;69.9

Rastetter, Frank.;35;82;461;2;2;59.0

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;117;1085;17

Ayres, Shen.;70;528;9

Naselroad, Alex.;82;452;3

Ross, PH;66;402;2

Farrell, Frank.;81;369;3

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

McGuire, Alex.;29;393;5

Witte, Lapel;24;502;8

N.Hudson, Lapel;17;242;3

R.Hudson, Lapel;17;195;2

Jones;PH;17;114;1

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Yards

Dollar, Lapel;1125

Naselroad, Alex.;884

McGuire, Alex.;634

Ayres, Shen.;528

Witte, Lapel;504

Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Kadinger, Lapel;76

Echols, And.;71

Shelton, Lapel;70

Farrell, Frank.;65

Cuneo, Alex.;56

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Cuneo, Alex.;4.0

Keeley, Alex.;4.0

Vansickle, Shen.;4.0

Echols, And.;3.0

Roberts, PH;3.0

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

Harper, Lapel;3

Nunley, Frankton;3

7 players tied;2

Scoring

Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;17;0;0;0;0;102

Ayres, Shen.;9;0;0;0;0;54

Witte, Lapel;8;0;0;0;0;48

McGuire, Alex.;6;0;7;0;0;43

Camp, Lapel;0;0;31;3;0;40

VOLLEYBALL

Kills

Name, School;Kills

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;495

Crawford, Elwood;294

Andreassa, Daleville;237

Klettheimer, Frankton;229

Allman, Lapel;227

Garringer, Madison-Grant;189

Baney, Madison-Grant;183

Voss, Daleville;161

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;154

Turner, Madison-Grant;154

Aces

Name, School;Aces

Gary, Pendleton Heights;64

Rees, Liberty Christian;62

Stinefield, Alexandria;58

Voss, Daleville;58

Greene, Madison-Grant;54

Andreassa, Daleville;50

Klettheimer, Frankton;46

S.Duncan, Frankton;46

Isom, Daleville;44

Flanagan, Elwood;43

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Baney, Madison-Grant;117

Turner, Madison-Grant;71

Key, Frankton;54

Crawford, Elwood;53

Klettheimer, Frankton;44

Allman, Lapel;43

M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;39

McPhaul, Daleville;31

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;30

Hall, Alexandria;30

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Gary, Pendleton Heights;339

Isom, Daleville;339

Greene, Madison-Grant;261

Crawford, Elwood;249

Remington, Alexandria;231

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;228

Simon, Frankton;221

S.Jackley, Lapel;215

Guillemette, Elwood;206

Mercer, Liberty Christian;203

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Wright, Pendleton Heights;722

E.Jackley, Lapel;593

E.Finley, Daleville;564

Parker, Alexandria;449

Sperry, Frankton;407

Rudy, Madison-Grant;333

Long, Frankton;244

Flanagan, Elwood;235

Hiatt, Madison-Grant;199

Williams, Anderson;149

Serve Receive

Name, School;Receptions

Crawford, Elwood;408

Gary, Pendleton Heights;387

Guillemette, Elwood;346

Simon, Frankton;335

Mercer, Liberty Christian;297

Isom, Daleville;287

E.Anderson, Lapel;282

Klettheimer, Frankton;260

Reed, Daleville;259

Remington, Alexandria;233

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, October 2.

