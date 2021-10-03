Area Football and Volleyball Leaders
FOOTBALL
Passer Rating
Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;74;100;1107;13;5;128.6
Martin, Alex;67;119;889;13;6;95.5
Candiano, PH;61;132;742;7;3;72.2
Brookbank, Shen.;18;43;340;7;6;69.9
Rastetter, Frank.;35;82;461;2;2;59.0
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;117;1085;17
Ayres, Shen.;70;528;9
Naselroad, Alex.;82;452;3
Ross, PH;66;402;2
Farrell, Frank.;81;369;3
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
McGuire, Alex.;29;393;5
Witte, Lapel;24;502;8
N.Hudson, Lapel;17;242;3
R.Hudson, Lapel;17;195;2
Jones;PH;17;114;1
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Yards
Dollar, Lapel;1125
Naselroad, Alex.;884
McGuire, Alex.;634
Ayres, Shen.;528
Witte, Lapel;504
Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Kadinger, Lapel;76
Echols, And.;71
Shelton, Lapel;70
Farrell, Frank.;65
Cuneo, Alex.;56
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Cuneo, Alex.;4.0
Keeley, Alex.;4.0
Vansickle, Shen.;4.0
Echols, And.;3.0
Roberts, PH;3.0
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
Harper, Lapel;3
Nunley, Frankton;3
7 players tied;2
Scoring
Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;17;0;0;0;0;102
Ayres, Shen.;9;0;0;0;0;54
Witte, Lapel;8;0;0;0;0;48
McGuire, Alex.;6;0;7;0;0;43
Camp, Lapel;0;0;31;3;0;40
VOLLEYBALL
Kills
Name, School;Kills
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;495
Crawford, Elwood;294
Andreassa, Daleville;237
Klettheimer, Frankton;229
Allman, Lapel;227
Garringer, Madison-Grant;189
Baney, Madison-Grant;183
Voss, Daleville;161
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;154
Turner, Madison-Grant;154
Aces
Name, School;Aces
Gary, Pendleton Heights;64
Rees, Liberty Christian;62
Stinefield, Alexandria;58
Voss, Daleville;58
Greene, Madison-Grant;54
Andreassa, Daleville;50
Klettheimer, Frankton;46
S.Duncan, Frankton;46
Isom, Daleville;44
Flanagan, Elwood;43
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Baney, Madison-Grant;117
Turner, Madison-Grant;71
Key, Frankton;54
Crawford, Elwood;53
Klettheimer, Frankton;44
Allman, Lapel;43
M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;39
McPhaul, Daleville;31
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;30
Hall, Alexandria;30
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Gary, Pendleton Heights;339
Isom, Daleville;339
Greene, Madison-Grant;261
Crawford, Elwood;249
Remington, Alexandria;231
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;228
Simon, Frankton;221
S.Jackley, Lapel;215
Guillemette, Elwood;206
Mercer, Liberty Christian;203
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Wright, Pendleton Heights;722
E.Jackley, Lapel;593
E.Finley, Daleville;564
Parker, Alexandria;449
Sperry, Frankton;407
Rudy, Madison-Grant;333
Long, Frankton;244
Flanagan, Elwood;235
Hiatt, Madison-Grant;199
Williams, Anderson;149
Serve Receive
Name, School;Receptions
Crawford, Elwood;408
Gary, Pendleton Heights;387
Guillemette, Elwood;346
Simon, Frankton;335
Mercer, Liberty Christian;297
Isom, Daleville;287
E.Anderson, Lapel;282
Klettheimer, Frankton;260
Reed, Daleville;259
Remington, Alexandria;233
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, October 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.