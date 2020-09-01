Area Leaders

Football

Quarterback Rating

Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;25;42;491;7;1;130.1

Candiano, PH;13;20;138;2;0;118.3

Rastetter, Frank.;15;32;160;1;1;59.4

Martin, Alex.;27;52;366;0;3;50.6

Goff, Shen.;16;32;199;0;3;30.6

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;34;283;3

Goff, Shen.;37;277;3

Finley, Frank.;34;187;1

Bays, PH;10;144;2

Everitt, Frank.;27;134;0

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

Orick, Alex.;10;148;0

Harrison, Frank.;8;94;1

McKinley, PH;8;110;2

Mroz, Lapel;7;225;3

Jacobs, Alex.;6;63;1

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Total Yards

Goff, Shen.;324

Dollar, Lapel;283

Orick, Alex.;270

Mroz, Lapel;247

Finley, Frank.;199

Total Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Hummel, Shen.;30

Finley, Frank.;19

Shelton, Lapel;18

Johnson, Lapel;17

2 players tied;15

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

Goff, Shen.;1

Hughes, Shen.;1

MacMillan, PH;1

Mills, Shen.;1

Mroz, Lapel;1

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Roundtree, Lapel;3.0

Cooley, PH;2.5

6 players tied;2.0

Scoring

Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;3;0;3;0;0;24

Mroz, Lapel;3;0;1;0;0;20

Goff, Shen.;3;0;0;0;0;18

6 players tied;2;0;0;0;0;12

Volleyball

Kills

Name,School;Kills

Hill, Shen.;97

A.Ross, PH;92

Klettheimer, Frank.;86

Scott, Elwood;53

Bair, Alex.;48

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Wright, PH;179

Smith, Frank.;175

Parker, Alex.;140

Muterspaugh, Shen.;107

Morris, Elwood;95

Aces

Name, School;Aces

A.Ross, PH;30

Klettheimer, Frank.;29

Lohrey, Shen.;27

Hughes, Elwood;26

Hill, Shen.;21

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Hughes, Elwood;163

Lohrey, Shen.;84

Morris, Elwood;82

Shannon, Elwood;80

Gary, PH;78

Serve Receptions

Name, School;Receptions

Hughes, Elwood;149

Shannon, Elwood;119

Gary, PH;114

Swanson, Anderson;104

Grile, PH;98

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Ch.Thomas, Frank.;19

Hill, Shen.;15

Allman, Lapel;14

Key, Frank.;14

2 players tied;12

Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through Monday, August 31.

