Area Leaders
Football
Quarterback Rating
Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;25;42;491;7;1;130.1
Candiano, PH;13;20;138;2;0;118.3
Rastetter, Frank.;15;32;160;1;1;59.4
Martin, Alex.;27;52;366;0;3;50.6
Goff, Shen.;16;32;199;0;3;30.6
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;34;283;3
Goff, Shen.;37;277;3
Finley, Frank.;34;187;1
Bays, PH;10;144;2
Everitt, Frank.;27;134;0
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
Orick, Alex.;10;148;0
Harrison, Frank.;8;94;1
McKinley, PH;8;110;2
Mroz, Lapel;7;225;3
Jacobs, Alex.;6;63;1
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Total Yards
Goff, Shen.;324
Dollar, Lapel;283
Orick, Alex.;270
Mroz, Lapel;247
Finley, Frank.;199
Total Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Hummel, Shen.;30
Finley, Frank.;19
Shelton, Lapel;18
Johnson, Lapel;17
2 players tied;15
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
Goff, Shen.;1
Hughes, Shen.;1
MacMillan, PH;1
Mills, Shen.;1
Mroz, Lapel;1
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Roundtree, Lapel;3.0
Cooley, PH;2.5
6 players tied;2.0
Scoring
Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;3;0;3;0;0;24
Mroz, Lapel;3;0;1;0;0;20
Goff, Shen.;3;0;0;0;0;18
6 players tied;2;0;0;0;0;12
Volleyball
Kills
Name,School;Kills
Hill, Shen.;97
A.Ross, PH;92
Klettheimer, Frank.;86
Scott, Elwood;53
Bair, Alex.;48
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Wright, PH;179
Smith, Frank.;175
Parker, Alex.;140
Muterspaugh, Shen.;107
Morris, Elwood;95
Aces
Name, School;Aces
A.Ross, PH;30
Klettheimer, Frank.;29
Lohrey, Shen.;27
Hughes, Elwood;26
Hill, Shen.;21
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Hughes, Elwood;163
Lohrey, Shen.;84
Morris, Elwood;82
Shannon, Elwood;80
Gary, PH;78
Serve Receptions
Name, School;Receptions
Hughes, Elwood;149
Shannon, Elwood;119
Gary, PH;114
Swanson, Anderson;104
Grile, PH;98
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Ch.Thomas, Frank.;19
Hill, Shen.;15
Allman, Lapel;14
Key, Frank.;14
2 players tied;12
