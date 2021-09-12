Area Football and Volleyball Leaders

FOOTBALL

Passer Rating

Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;43;54;641;8;2;142.1

Martin, Alex;31;52;451;10;1;119.5

Candiano, PH;46;84;517;5;1;88.2

Retherford, El.;12;30;110;0;0;50.7

Rastetter, Frank.;9;26;85;1;1;41.3

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;46;521;10

Ross, PH;66;402;2

Everitt, Frank.;35;292;3

Naselroad, Alex.;44;239;0

Ayres, Shen.;36;229;2

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

McGuire, Alex.;17;246;5

Witte, Lapel;14;241;4

Jones;PH;13;98;0

N.Hudson, Lapel;11;208;2

Reddington, PH;11;114;1

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Yards

Dollar, Lapel;559

Ross, PH;402

Naselroad, Alex.;360

McGuire, Alex.;355

Everitt, Frank.;312

Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Farrell, Frank.;40

Echols, And.;38

Kadinger, Lapel;35

Cuneo, Alex.;33

Shelton, Lapel;30

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Cuneo, Alex.;4.0

Echols, And.;3.0

Groce, Alex.;2.0

16 players tied;1.0

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

Do.Fuller, And.;2

15 players tied;1

Scoring

Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;10;0;0;0;0;60

McGuire, Alex.;6;0;3;0;0;39

Brooks, M-G;6;0;0;0;0;36

4 players tied;;;;;;24

VOLLEYBALL

Kills

Name, School;Kills

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;323

Andreassa, Daleville;148

Crawford, Elwood;141

Klettheimer, Frankton;101

Voss, Daleville;101

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;99

Allman, Lapel;91

M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;84

Gary, Pendleton Heights;81

2 players tied;77

Aces

Name, School;Aces

Gary, Pendleton Heights;48

Rees, Liberty Christian;37

Andreassa, Daleville;35

Voss, Daleville;35

Isom, Daleville;31

Klettheimer, Frankton;31

A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;31

Reed, Daleville;30

Stinefield, Alexandria;30

Rigdon, Liberty Christian;29

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Baney, Madison-Grant;40

Turner, Madison-Grant;27

M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;26

Crawford, Elwood;25

Key, Frankton;25

McPhaul, Daleville;22

Canada, Pendleton Heights;20

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;17

Papai, Daleville;17

Allman, Lapel;16

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Gary, Pendleton Heights;210

Isom, Daleville;207

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;153

Crawford, Elwood;133

Simon, Frankton;119

Remington, Alexandria;113

Guillemette, Elwood;111

S.Jackley, Lapel;109

T.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;103

Mercer, Liberty Christian;99

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Wright, Pendleton Heights;446

E.Finley, Daleville;360

E.Jackley, Lapel;251

Parker, Alexandria;204

Sperry, Frankton;168

Rudy, Madison-Grant;138

A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;137

Long, Frankton;136

Flanagan, Elwood;113

Garcia, Elwood;81

Serve Receive

Name, School;Receptions

Gary, Pendleton Heights;240

Crawford, Elwood;191

Isom, Daleville;184

Guillemette, Elwood;179

Simon, Frankton;176

T.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;172

Mercer, Liberty Christian;153

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;147

E.Anderson, Lapel;126

2 players tied;122

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, September 11.

