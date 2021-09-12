Area Football and Volleyball Leaders
FOOTBALL
Passer Rating
Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;43;54;641;8;2;142.1
Martin, Alex;31;52;451;10;1;119.5
Candiano, PH;46;84;517;5;1;88.2
Retherford, El.;12;30;110;0;0;50.7
Rastetter, Frank.;9;26;85;1;1;41.3
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;46;521;10
Ross, PH;66;402;2
Everitt, Frank.;35;292;3
Naselroad, Alex.;44;239;0
Ayres, Shen.;36;229;2
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
McGuire, Alex.;17;246;5
Witte, Lapel;14;241;4
Jones;PH;13;98;0
N.Hudson, Lapel;11;208;2
Reddington, PH;11;114;1
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Yards
Dollar, Lapel;559
Ross, PH;402
Naselroad, Alex.;360
McGuire, Alex.;355
Everitt, Frank.;312
Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Farrell, Frank.;40
Echols, And.;38
Kadinger, Lapel;35
Cuneo, Alex.;33
Shelton, Lapel;30
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Cuneo, Alex.;4.0
Echols, And.;3.0
Groce, Alex.;2.0
16 players tied;1.0
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
Do.Fuller, And.;2
15 players tied;1
Scoring
Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;10;0;0;0;0;60
McGuire, Alex.;6;0;3;0;0;39
Brooks, M-G;6;0;0;0;0;36
4 players tied;;;;;;24
VOLLEYBALL
Kills
Name, School;Kills
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;323
Andreassa, Daleville;148
Crawford, Elwood;141
Klettheimer, Frankton;101
Voss, Daleville;101
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;99
Allman, Lapel;91
M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;84
Gary, Pendleton Heights;81
2 players tied;77
Aces
Name, School;Aces
Gary, Pendleton Heights;48
Rees, Liberty Christian;37
Andreassa, Daleville;35
Voss, Daleville;35
Isom, Daleville;31
Klettheimer, Frankton;31
A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;31
Reed, Daleville;30
Stinefield, Alexandria;30
Rigdon, Liberty Christian;29
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Baney, Madison-Grant;40
Turner, Madison-Grant;27
M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;26
Crawford, Elwood;25
Key, Frankton;25
McPhaul, Daleville;22
Canada, Pendleton Heights;20
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;17
Papai, Daleville;17
Allman, Lapel;16
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Gary, Pendleton Heights;210
Isom, Daleville;207
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;153
Crawford, Elwood;133
Simon, Frankton;119
Remington, Alexandria;113
Guillemette, Elwood;111
S.Jackley, Lapel;109
T.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;103
Mercer, Liberty Christian;99
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Wright, Pendleton Heights;446
E.Finley, Daleville;360
E.Jackley, Lapel;251
Parker, Alexandria;204
Sperry, Frankton;168
Rudy, Madison-Grant;138
A.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;137
Long, Frankton;136
Flanagan, Elwood;113
Garcia, Elwood;81
Serve Receive
Name, School;Receptions
Gary, Pendleton Heights;240
Crawford, Elwood;191
Isom, Daleville;184
Guillemette, Elwood;179
Simon, Frankton;176
T.Phillips, Pendleton Heights;172
Mercer, Liberty Christian;153
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;147
E.Anderson, Lapel;126
2 players tied;122
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, September 11.
