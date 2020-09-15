Area Leaders

Football

Quarterback Rating

Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR

McGuire, Alex.;18;23;238;4;1;131.9

Candiano, PH;22;36;271;3;0;112.2

Stow, Lapel;46;79;840;8;4;107.6

Rastetter, Frank.;23;44;310;2;1;80.7

Martin, Alex.;40;75;587;3;5;64.7

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;95;698;10

Goff, Shen.;76;470;7

Finley, Frank.;65;284;3

Everitt, Frank.;53;283;1

Bays, PH;26;200;3

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

Orick, Alex.;20;345;4

Mroz, Lapel;17;359;3

McKinley, PH;13;213;3

Harrison, Frank.;12;183;2

2 players tied;11 receptions

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Total Yards

Dollar, Lapel;704

Goff, Shen.;517

Orick, Alex.;467

Mroz, Lapel;420

Everitt, Frank.;347

Total Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Hummel, Shen.;52

Shelton, Lapel;43

Johnson, Lapel;41

Alegira, Alex.;40

3 players tied;31

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

DeLong, Elwood;2

MacMillan, Pendleton Heights;2

14 players tied;1

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Allman, Lapel;4.0

Bays, PH;4.0

McClain, PH;3.5

Roundtree, Lapel;3.0

Cooley, PH;2.5

Scoring

Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;10;0;6;0;0;72

Goff, Shen.;7;0;0;0;0;42

Surface, Shen.;6;0;0;0;0;36

Orick, Alex.;4;0;0;0;0;24

Mroz, Lapel;3;0;2;0;0;22

Volleyball

Kills

Name,School;Kills

Hill, Shenandoah;195

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;178

Klettheimer, Frankton;129

Bair, Alexandria;112

Garringer, Madison-Grant;104

Allman, Lapel;99

Holmberg, Madison-Grant;99

M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;91

Ch.Thomas, Frankton;87

Grile, Pendleton Heights;84

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Wright, Pendleton Heights;344

Rudy, Madison-Grant;316

Parker, Alexandria;309

E.Jackley, Lapel;241

Smith, Frankton;225

Muterspaugh, Shenandoah;156

Swenk, Shenandoah;149

Ca.Thomas, Frankton;146

Morris, Elwood;122

Williams, Anderson;75

Aces

Name, School;Aces

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;54

Lohrey, Shenandoah;49

Klettheimer, Frankton;37

Hill, Shenandoah;34

Garringer, Madison-Grant;31

Muterspaugh, Shenandoah;31

Grile, Pendleton Heights;30

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;28

Hughes, Elwood;28

Gary, Pendleton Heights;27

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Hughes, Elwood;194

Greene, Madison-Grant;174

Gary, Pendleton Heights;159

Lohrey, Shenandoah;159

Dungan, Alex.;135

Lowe, Frankton;130

Holmberg, Madison-Grant;125

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;119

Bailey, Lapel;115

Grile, Pendleton Heights;110

Serve Receptions

Name, School;Receptions

Gary, Pendleton Heights;227

Lohrey, Shenandoah;192

Hughes, Elwood;184

Lowe, Frankton;164

Grile, Pendleton Heights;151

Duncan, Shenandoah;144

Swanson, Anderson;130

Ma.Carpenter, Lapel;129

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;127

Bailey, Lapel;125

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Baney, Madison-Grant;59

Turner, Madison-Grant;45

Brummet, Madison-Grant;28

Ch.Thomas, Frank.;27

Hill, Shenandoah;26

Garringer, Madison-Grant;23

Key, Frankton;22

Bair, Alexandria;21

M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;20

Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through Saturday, September 12.

Tags

Recommended for you