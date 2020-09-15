Area Leaders
Football
Quarterback Rating
Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR
McGuire, Alex.;18;23;238;4;1;131.9
Candiano, PH;22;36;271;3;0;112.2
Stow, Lapel;46;79;840;8;4;107.6
Rastetter, Frank.;23;44;310;2;1;80.7
Martin, Alex.;40;75;587;3;5;64.7
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;95;698;10
Goff, Shen.;76;470;7
Finley, Frank.;65;284;3
Everitt, Frank.;53;283;1
Bays, PH;26;200;3
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
Orick, Alex.;20;345;4
Mroz, Lapel;17;359;3
McKinley, PH;13;213;3
Harrison, Frank.;12;183;2
2 players tied;11 receptions
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Total Yards
Dollar, Lapel;704
Goff, Shen.;517
Orick, Alex.;467
Mroz, Lapel;420
Everitt, Frank.;347
Total Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Hummel, Shen.;52
Shelton, Lapel;43
Johnson, Lapel;41
Alegira, Alex.;40
3 players tied;31
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
DeLong, Elwood;2
MacMillan, Pendleton Heights;2
14 players tied;1
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Allman, Lapel;4.0
Bays, PH;4.0
McClain, PH;3.5
Roundtree, Lapel;3.0
Cooley, PH;2.5
Scoring
Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;10;0;6;0;0;72
Goff, Shen.;7;0;0;0;0;42
Surface, Shen.;6;0;0;0;0;36
Orick, Alex.;4;0;0;0;0;24
Mroz, Lapel;3;0;2;0;0;22
Volleyball
Kills
Name,School;Kills
Hill, Shenandoah;195
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;178
Klettheimer, Frankton;129
Bair, Alexandria;112
Garringer, Madison-Grant;104
Allman, Lapel;99
Holmberg, Madison-Grant;99
M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;91
Ch.Thomas, Frankton;87
Grile, Pendleton Heights;84
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Wright, Pendleton Heights;344
Rudy, Madison-Grant;316
Parker, Alexandria;309
E.Jackley, Lapel;241
Smith, Frankton;225
Muterspaugh, Shenandoah;156
Swenk, Shenandoah;149
Ca.Thomas, Frankton;146
Morris, Elwood;122
Williams, Anderson;75
Aces
Name, School;Aces
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;54
Lohrey, Shenandoah;49
Klettheimer, Frankton;37
Hill, Shenandoah;34
Garringer, Madison-Grant;31
Muterspaugh, Shenandoah;31
Grile, Pendleton Heights;30
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;28
Hughes, Elwood;28
Gary, Pendleton Heights;27
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Hughes, Elwood;194
Greene, Madison-Grant;174
Gary, Pendleton Heights;159
Lohrey, Shenandoah;159
Dungan, Alex.;135
Lowe, Frankton;130
Holmberg, Madison-Grant;125
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;119
Bailey, Lapel;115
Grile, Pendleton Heights;110
Serve Receptions
Name, School;Receptions
Gary, Pendleton Heights;227
Lohrey, Shenandoah;192
Hughes, Elwood;184
Lowe, Frankton;164
Grile, Pendleton Heights;151
Duncan, Shenandoah;144
Swanson, Anderson;130
Ma.Carpenter, Lapel;129
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;127
Bailey, Lapel;125
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Baney, Madison-Grant;59
Turner, Madison-Grant;45
Brummet, Madison-Grant;28
Ch.Thomas, Frank.;27
Hill, Shenandoah;26
Garringer, Madison-Grant;23
Key, Frankton;22
Bair, Alexandria;21
M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;20
Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through Saturday, September 12.
