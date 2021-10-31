Area Football and Volleyball Leaders

FOOTBALL (Final)

Passer Rating

Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;107;146;1518;16;5;129

Martin, Alex;98;179;1242;17;9;87

Brookbank, Shen;33;71;531;9;6;76

Candiano, PH;83;178;1140;11;6;74

Rastetter, Frank.;62;148;875;4;3;62

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;156;1533;24

Brooks, M-G;;1252;13

Naselroad, Alex;139;685;5

Farrell, Frank;124;621;8

Ayres, Shen;92;618;10

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

McGuire, Alex.;40;481;6

Witte, Lapel;34;635;8

R.Hudson, Lapel;24;332;2

N.Hudson, Lapel;22;326;3

3 players tied;19;;

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Yards

Dollar, Lapel;1573

Naselroad, Alex.;1307

Brooks, M-G;1252

McGuire, Alex.;806

Farrell, Frank.;753

Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Kadinger, Lapel;103

Farrell, Frank;98

Shelton, Lapel;96

Cuneo, Alex;92

Echols, And;71

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Vansickle, Shen;5.0

Cuneo, Alex.;4.0

Keeley, Alex.;4.0

3 players tied;3.0

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

Gillespie, M-G;5

Harper, Lapel;3

La Mar, Elwood;3

A.Nunley, Frankton;3

8 players tied;2

Scoring

Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;24;0;0;0;0;144

Brooks, M-G;13;0;0;0;0;78

Ayres, Shen.;11;0;0;0;0;66

Witte, Lapel;10;0;0;0;0;60

McGuire, Alex;7;0;7;0;0;55

VOLLEYBALL (Final)

Kills

Name, School;Kills

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;597

Crawford, Elwood;361

Andreassa, Daleville;334

Baney, Madison-Grant;294

Klettheimer, Frankton;280

Allman, Lapel;274

Garringer, Madison-Grant;273

Voss, Daleville;238

Stinefield, Alexandria;224

Holmberg, Madison-Grant;208

Aces

Name, School;Aces

Stinefield, Alexandria;90

Gary, Pendleton Heights;79

Voss, Daleville;79

Greene, Madison-Grant;77

Andreassa, Daleville;65

Rees, Liberty Christian;62

Klettheimer, Frankton;61

E.Finley, Daleville;57

Parker, Alexandria;56

Garringer, Madison-Grant;51

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Baney, Madison-Grant;187

Turner, Madison-Grant;81

A.Key, Frankton;73

Crawford, Elwood;67

Klettheimer, Frankton;60

Allman, Lapel;58

McPhaul, Daleville;58

M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;48

Hall, Alexandria;47

Garringer, Madison-Grant;43

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Isom, Daleville;477

Greene, Madison-Grant;411

Gary, Pendleton Heights;404

Remington, Alexandria;345

Stinefield, Alexandria;340

Crawford, Elwood;303

Simon, Frankton;279

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;274

Warren, Alexandria;272

Sperry, Frankton;268

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Wright, Pendleton Heights;918

E.Finley, Daleville;798

Parker, Alexandria;780

E.Jackley, Lapel;671

Rudy, Madison-Grant;606

Sperry, Frankton;512

Long, Frankton;340

Flanagan, Elwood;292

Hiatt, Madison-Grant;217

Garcia, Elwood;181

Serve Receive

Name, School;Receptions

Crawford, Elwood;504

Gary, Pendleton Heights;466

Isom, Daleville;436

Guillemette, Elwood;425

Simon, Frankton;388

Remington, Alexandria;369

Stinefield, Alexandria;355

E.Anderson, Lapel;354

Reed, Daleville;353

Mercer, Liberty Christian;342

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Friday, October 30.

