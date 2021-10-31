Area Football and Volleyball Leaders
FOOTBALL (Final)
Passer Rating
Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;107;146;1518;16;5;129
Martin, Alex;98;179;1242;17;9;87
Brookbank, Shen;33;71;531;9;6;76
Candiano, PH;83;178;1140;11;6;74
Rastetter, Frank.;62;148;875;4;3;62
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;156;1533;24
Brooks, M-G;;1252;13
Naselroad, Alex;139;685;5
Farrell, Frank;124;621;8
Ayres, Shen;92;618;10
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
McGuire, Alex.;40;481;6
Witte, Lapel;34;635;8
R.Hudson, Lapel;24;332;2
N.Hudson, Lapel;22;326;3
3 players tied;19;;
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Yards
Dollar, Lapel;1573
Naselroad, Alex.;1307
Brooks, M-G;1252
McGuire, Alex.;806
Farrell, Frank.;753
Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Kadinger, Lapel;103
Farrell, Frank;98
Shelton, Lapel;96
Cuneo, Alex;92
Echols, And;71
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Vansickle, Shen;5.0
Cuneo, Alex.;4.0
Keeley, Alex.;4.0
3 players tied;3.0
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
Gillespie, M-G;5
Harper, Lapel;3
La Mar, Elwood;3
A.Nunley, Frankton;3
8 players tied;2
Scoring
Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;24;0;0;0;0;144
Brooks, M-G;13;0;0;0;0;78
Ayres, Shen.;11;0;0;0;0;66
Witte, Lapel;10;0;0;0;0;60
McGuire, Alex;7;0;7;0;0;55
VOLLEYBALL (Final)
Kills
Name, School;Kills
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;597
Crawford, Elwood;361
Andreassa, Daleville;334
Baney, Madison-Grant;294
Klettheimer, Frankton;280
Allman, Lapel;274
Garringer, Madison-Grant;273
Voss, Daleville;238
Stinefield, Alexandria;224
Holmberg, Madison-Grant;208
Aces
Name, School;Aces
Stinefield, Alexandria;90
Gary, Pendleton Heights;79
Voss, Daleville;79
Greene, Madison-Grant;77
Andreassa, Daleville;65
Rees, Liberty Christian;62
Klettheimer, Frankton;61
E.Finley, Daleville;57
Parker, Alexandria;56
Garringer, Madison-Grant;51
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Baney, Madison-Grant;187
Turner, Madison-Grant;81
A.Key, Frankton;73
Crawford, Elwood;67
Klettheimer, Frankton;60
Allman, Lapel;58
McPhaul, Daleville;58
M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;48
Hall, Alexandria;47
Garringer, Madison-Grant;43
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Isom, Daleville;477
Greene, Madison-Grant;411
Gary, Pendleton Heights;404
Remington, Alexandria;345
Stinefield, Alexandria;340
Crawford, Elwood;303
Simon, Frankton;279
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;274
Warren, Alexandria;272
Sperry, Frankton;268
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Wright, Pendleton Heights;918
E.Finley, Daleville;798
Parker, Alexandria;780
E.Jackley, Lapel;671
Rudy, Madison-Grant;606
Sperry, Frankton;512
Long, Frankton;340
Flanagan, Elwood;292
Hiatt, Madison-Grant;217
Garcia, Elwood;181
Serve Receive
Name, School;Receptions
Crawford, Elwood;504
Gary, Pendleton Heights;466
Isom, Daleville;436
Guillemette, Elwood;425
Simon, Frankton;388
Remington, Alexandria;369
Stinefield, Alexandria;355
E.Anderson, Lapel;354
Reed, Daleville;353
Mercer, Liberty Christian;342
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Friday, October 30.
