Area Leaders
Football
Quarterback Rating
Name, School`Comp`Att`Yds`TD`Int`QBR
Candiano, PH`12`16`117`1`0`115.9
Stow, Lapel`13`22`197`4`1`109.3
Rastetter, Frank.`10`21`128`1`1`63.2
Martin, Alex.`14`20`192`0`2`60.8
Goff, Shen.`8`14`64`0`2`29.2
Rushing
Name, School`Att`Yds`TD
Dollar, Lapel`16`173`1
Goff, Shen.`16`165`1
Finley, Frank.`17`90`0
Candiano, PH`18`78`1
Everitt, Frank.`11`47`0
Receiving
Name, School`Rec`Yds`TD
Harrison, Frank.`7`94`1
McKinley, PH`7`89`1
Mroz, Lapel`4`91`1
McGuire, Alex.`4`75`0
Orick, Alex.`4`56`0
All Purpose Yards
Name, School`Total Yards
Goff, Shen.`212
Dollar, Lapel`173
Orick, Alex.`124
McGuire, Alex. 117
2 players tied`113
Total Tackles
Name, School`Tackles
Finley, Frank.`12
Hummel, Shen.`12
Johnson, Lapel`11
Acra, Shen.`9
Surface, Shen.`9
Interceptions
Name, School`Int.
Goff, Shen.`1
Hughes, Shen.`1
Mills, Shen.`1
Mroz, Lapel`1
Sacks
Name, School`Sacks
Bays, PH`2
Cooley, PH`2
7 players tied`1
Scoring
Name, School`TD`XP`2P`FG`S`TP
Martin, Alex.`2`0`0`0`0`12
Dollar, Lapel`1`0`1`0`0`8
Mroz, Lapel`1`0`1`0`0`8
8 players tied`1`0`0`0`0`6
Volleyball
Kills
Name,School`Kills
Hill, Shen.`62
Scott, Elwood`41
A.Ross, PH`38
Klettheimer, Frank.`35
2 players tied`22
Assists
Name, School`Assists
Muterspaugh, Shen.`92
Parker, Alex.`76
Wright, PH`74
Morris, Elwood`58
E.Jackley, Lapel`47
Aces
Name, School`Aces
A.Ross, PH`19
Hughes, Elwood`17
Lohrey, Shen.`15
Klettheimer, Frank.`13
3 players tied`12
Digs
Name, School`Digs
Hughes, Elwood`127
Shannon, Elwood`67
Morris, Elwood`60
Guillemette, Elwood`54
Lohrey, Shen.`48
Serve Receptions
Name, School`Receptions
Hughes, Elwood`102
Shannon, Elwood`97
Swanson, Anderson`59
Gary, PH`49
2 players tied`48
Total Blocks
Name, School`Blocks
Hill, Shen.`8
Stinefield, Alex.`7
Allman, Lapel`5
Shannon, Elwood`5
11 players tied`4
Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through Monday, August 24.
