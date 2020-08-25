Area Leaders

Football

Quarterback Rating

Name, School`Comp`Att`Yds`TD`Int`QBR

Candiano, PH`12`16`117`1`0`115.9

Stow, Lapel`13`22`197`4`1`109.3

Rastetter, Frank.`10`21`128`1`1`63.2

Martin, Alex.`14`20`192`0`2`60.8

Goff, Shen.`8`14`64`0`2`29.2

Rushing

Name, School`Att`Yds`TD

Dollar, Lapel`16`173`1

Goff, Shen.`16`165`1

Finley, Frank.`17`90`0

Candiano, PH`18`78`1

Everitt, Frank.`11`47`0

Receiving

Name, School`Rec`Yds`TD

Harrison, Frank.`7`94`1

McKinley, PH`7`89`1

Mroz, Lapel`4`91`1

McGuire, Alex.`4`75`0

Orick, Alex.`4`56`0

All Purpose Yards

Name, School`Total Yards

Goff, Shen.`212

Dollar, Lapel`173

Orick, Alex.`124

McGuire, Alex. 117

2 players tied`113

Total Tackles

Name, School`Tackles

Finley, Frank.`12

Hummel, Shen.`12

Johnson, Lapel`11

Acra, Shen.`9

Surface, Shen.`9

Interceptions

Name, School`Int.

Goff, Shen.`1

Hughes, Shen.`1

Mills, Shen.`1

Mroz, Lapel`1

Sacks

Name, School`Sacks

Bays, PH`2

Cooley, PH`2

7 players tied`1

Scoring

Name, School`TD`XP`2P`FG`S`TP

Martin, Alex.`2`0`0`0`0`12

Dollar, Lapel`1`0`1`0`0`8

Mroz, Lapel`1`0`1`0`0`8

8 players tied`1`0`0`0`0`6

Volleyball

Kills

Name,School`Kills

Hill, Shen.`62

Scott, Elwood`41

A.Ross, PH`38

Klettheimer, Frank.`35

2 players tied`22

Assists

Name, School`Assists

Muterspaugh, Shen.`92

Parker, Alex.`76

Wright, PH`74

Morris, Elwood`58

E.Jackley, Lapel`47

Aces

Name, School`Aces

A.Ross, PH`19

Hughes, Elwood`17

Lohrey, Shen.`15

Klettheimer, Frank.`13

3 players tied`12

Digs

Name, School`Digs

Hughes, Elwood`127

Shannon, Elwood`67

Morris, Elwood`60

Guillemette, Elwood`54

Lohrey, Shen.`48

Serve Receptions

Name, School`Receptions

Hughes, Elwood`102

Shannon, Elwood`97

Swanson, Anderson`59

Gary, PH`49

2 players tied`48

Total Blocks

Name, School`Blocks

Hill, Shen.`8

Stinefield, Alex.`7

Allman, Lapel`5

Shannon, Elwood`5

11 players tied`4

Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through Monday, August 24.

Tags

Recommended for you