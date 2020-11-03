Area Leaders
Football
Quarterback Rating
Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;120;225;2017;23;11;97.6
McGuire, Alex.;86;144;989;14;7;92.6
Candiano, PH;66;135;813;11;2;88.9
Goff, Shen;83;146;1145;11;8;84.4
Stephenson, And.;56;93;650;1;5;62.6
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;220;1631;19
Goff, Shen.;185;985;16
Powell, M-G;;650;6
Bays, PH;75;631;7
Brooks, M-G;;521;5
McClain, PH;72;507;8
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
Mroz, Lapel;47;914;9
Orick, Alex.;36;632;9
Stewart, Alex.;36;390;4
Hughes, Shen.;35;516;3
McKinley, PH;35;574;10
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Total Yards
Dollar, Lapel;1695
Naselroad, Alexandria;1185
Mroz, Lapel;1117
Jordan, Elwood;1111
Goff, Shenandoah;1032
Total Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Hummel, Shenandoah;134
Bays, Pendleton Heights;107
Alegria, Alexandria;105
Shelton, Lapel;100
Farmer, Shenandoah;90
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
DeLong, Elwood;6
Hughes, Shenandoah;4
MacMillan, Pendleton Heights;4
Surface, Shenanoah;4
7 players tied;2
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Allman, Lapel;13.0
Bays, Pendleton Heights;6.5
Echols, Anderson;6.0
Hummel, Shenandoah;6.0
2 players tied;5.0
Scoring
Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;20;0;8;0;0;136
Goff, Shen.;16;0;0;0;0;96
Mroz, Lapel;10;9;3;0;0;75
McKinley, PH;10;0;0;0;0;60
Orick, Alex.;9;0;1;0;0;56
Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through Friday, October 31
