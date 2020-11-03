Area Leaders

Football

Quarterback Rating

Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;120;225;2017;23;11;97.6

McGuire, Alex.;86;144;989;14;7;92.6

Candiano, PH;66;135;813;11;2;88.9

Goff, Shen;83;146;1145;11;8;84.4

Stephenson, And.;56;93;650;1;5;62.6

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;220;1631;19

Goff, Shen.;185;985;16

Powell, M-G;;650;6

Bays, PH;75;631;7

Brooks, M-G;;521;5

McClain, PH;72;507;8

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

Mroz, Lapel;47;914;9

Orick, Alex.;36;632;9

Stewart, Alex.;36;390;4

Hughes, Shen.;35;516;3

McKinley, PH;35;574;10

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Total Yards

Dollar, Lapel;1695

Naselroad, Alexandria;1185

Mroz, Lapel;1117

Jordan, Elwood;1111

Goff, Shenandoah;1032

Total Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Hummel, Shenandoah;134

Bays, Pendleton Heights;107

Alegria, Alexandria;105

Shelton, Lapel;100

Farmer, Shenandoah;90

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

DeLong, Elwood;6

Hughes, Shenandoah;4

MacMillan, Pendleton Heights;4

Surface, Shenanoah;4

7 players tied;2

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Allman, Lapel;13.0

Bays, Pendleton Heights;6.5

Echols, Anderson;6.0

Hummel, Shenandoah;6.0

2 players tied;5.0

Scoring

Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;20;0;8;0;0;136

Goff, Shen.;16;0;0;0;0;96

Mroz, Lapel;10;9;3;0;0;75

McKinley, PH;10;0;0;0;0;60

Orick, Alex.;9;0;1;0;0;56

Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through Friday, October 31

