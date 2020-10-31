Area Records (Through games of Friday, October 31)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;9;2;.818
Shenandoah;8;3;.727
Pendleton Heights;7;4;.636
Madison-Grant;3;5;.375
Alexandria;3-7;.300
Anderson;2;8;.200
Elwood;1;7;.125
Frankton;1;9;.100
Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: October 31, 2020 @ 5:29 pm
|
