Area Records (Through games of Friday, October 28)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;8;3;.727

Alexandria;6;5;.545

Lapel;6;5;.545

Shenandoah;6;5;.545

Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500

Anderson;3;7;.300

Frankton;3;7;.300

Elwood;0;10;.000

Tags

Trending Video