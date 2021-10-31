Area Records (Through games of Friday, October 29)

Football (Final)

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;8;3;.727

Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500

Shenandoah;4;5;.444

Alexandria;4;6;.400

Madison-Grant;4;6;.400

Frankton;3;7;.300

Anderson;2;5;.286

Elwood;0;9;.000

