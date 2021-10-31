Area Records (Through games of Friday, October 29)
Football (Final)
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;8;3;.727
Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500
Shenandoah;4;5;.444
Alexandria;4;6;.400
Madison-Grant;4;6;.400
Frankton;3;7;.300
Anderson;2;5;.286
Elwood;0;9;.000
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.