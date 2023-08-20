Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 19)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;1;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;1;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;1;0;1.000
Shenandoah;1;0;1.000
Anderson;0;1;.000
Elwood;0;1;.000
Frankton;0;1;.000
Lapel;0;1;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Lapel (girls);3;0;0;1.000
Anderson (boys);2;1;0;.667
Anderson Prep (coed);1;1;0;.500
Anderson (girls);0;1;0;.000
Pendleton Heights (boys);0;0;1;.000
Lapel (boys);0;2;0;.000
Pendleton Heights (girls);0;2;0;.000
Elwood (girls);0;3;0;.000
Liberty Christian (coed);0;3;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;4;1;.800
Frankton;3;1;.750
Lapel;3;1;.750
Pendleton Heights;5;2;.714
Daleville;2;1;.667
Madison-Grant;1;4;.200
Shenandoah;1;4;.200
Anderson Prep;0;1;.000
Liberty Christian;0;2;.000
Anderson;0;3;.000
Elwood;0;4;.000