Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 20)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;1;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;1;0;1.000
Shenandoah;1;0;1.000
Alexandria;0;1;.000
Anderson;0;1;.000
Elwood;0;1;.000
Lapel;0;1;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;1;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Anderson (boys);1;1;0;.500
Liberty Christian(coed);1;2;0;.333
Pendleton Heights (girls);1;2;0;.333
Anderson (girls);0;1;0;.000
Pendleton Heights (boys);0;1;0;.000
Anderson Prep (coed);0;2;0;.000
Lapel (girls);0;2;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;6;0;1.000
Frankton;4;0;1.000
Daleville;3;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;3;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;3;1;.750
Lapel;4;2;.667
Liberty Christian;1;1;.500
Shenandoah;2;4;.333
Elwood;2;5;.286
Anderson Prep;0;1;.000
Anderson;0;3;.000