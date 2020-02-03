By the time the sun rises Sunday morning, each girls basketball class in the state will be down to 16 teams remaining as sectional play begins Tuesday and wraps up with championship games Saturday evening.
Most area teams open the tournament Tuesday or Wednesday with a few waiting until Friday to tip off. Here is a glance at the teams, the matchups and some key performers to watch during the week ahead:
Sectional 9 at Richmond
Anderson (13-10) vs. Richmond (12-11), Tuesday, 7 p.m. -- Beginning with the Madison County tournament, the Indians enter the postseason having won seven of their last nine games. Their only two losses during this stretch were at Carmel and at Warren Central. Anderson is led by Tyra Ford at 22.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and edged the Red Devils on the same floor early in the season, 61-59 in overtime.
Richmond is led by sophomore Jakaia Lotz at 12.5 points per game. The winner will play Muncie Central (7-15) on Friday in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Anderson is seeking its first sectional title since 2014.
Pendleton Heights (12-11) vs. Greenfield-Central (10-12), Wednesday, 6 p.m. -- The Arabians were also on a late-season surge, having won four in a row before a loss to Noblesville in the season finale. Aubree Dwiggins (15.9 points) and Kylie Davis (13.2 points) are the leading scorers, and PH defeated G-C 52-37 in November.
The Cougars are led by senior Hannah Farrell at 15.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The winner of this game will play Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday's second game between seventh-ranked Mount Vernon (22-1) and New Palestine (15-7). PH has not won a sectional since 2011.
Sectional 39 at Eastbrook
Madison-Grant (6-16) vs. Eastbrook (9-13), Tuesday, 7 p.m. -- The Argylls look to avenge a pair of losses to the Panthers from earlier in the season in this third meeting of the year. M-G sophomore Azmae Turner averages 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. The Argylls are coming off a 51-43 win over Alexandria in their last game.
The Panthers are led by sophomore Johwen McKim at 12.3 points per game. The winner plays Tipton (12-11) in the second semifinal Friday at approximately 7:30 p.m. M-G won its last sectional in 2017.
Sectional 40 at Lapel
Lapel (16-6) vs. Elwood (6-17), Tuesday, 6 p.m. -- The host Bulldogs have been in every game this year, their only loss by double digits was a 10-point loss to Hagerstown in the second game of the season. Lapel has a balanced scoring attack led by Makynlee Taylor (12 points per game) and Lily Daniels (9.1) and averages 32 rebounds as a team.
The Panthers dropped their last three games and are led by double-double machine Jaleigh Crawford at 18.2 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. Claudia Leavell (8.4) is a 3-point threat. Crawford, as well as Lapel starters Morgan Knepp and Delany Peoples, did not play when Lapel beat Elwood 88-32 early in the season.
The winner will face Wapahani (14-9) at 6 p.m. Friday. Both schools last won a girls sectional in 2007.
Alexandria (10-13) vs. Monroe Central (18-4), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. -- The Tigers have lost three of their last four while the third-ranked Golden Bears have won 10 in a row. Alexandria is led by Reece VanBlair at 15.3 points per game and is looking for their first sectional title since 2003.
MC is led by Hannah Bolton, who scores 20.1 points per game.
The winner will play Frankton (16-7) in Friday's second semifinal.
The Eagles, who have won seven of their last eight, also feature balanced scoring, led by 6-foot-2 post presence Chloee Thomas at 9.4 points per game. Frankton won this sectional two years ago when it upset an unbeaten Monroe Central.
Sectional 41 at Northeastern
Shenandoah (20-2) vs. Centerville (2-19), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. -- This appears to be the one big mismatch on paper. The Raiders defeated the Bulldogs 67-9 earlier in the season and are led by juniors Kathryn Perry (22 points per game) and Erikka Hill, who has recorded 21 double-doubles. The fifth-ranked Raiders last won a sectional in 2015 and don't figure to be challenged until the championship game Saturday. With a win Tuesday, Shenandoah will face Knightstown (3-18) in Friday's semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 55 at Tri-Central
Liberty Christian (5-17) vs. Cowan (8-12), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. -- In a sectional without a clear-cut favorite, anything could happen as the Lions open with the defending champ in this group. LC is led by senior forward Elena Tufts (12.1 points, 9.9 rebounds) and will look to continue a season that nearly ended on a four-game win streak.
The winner will face Daleville (9-13) in the 7:30 p.m. Friday semifinal. The Lions won their only sectional crown in 2016.
The Broncos are led by Heather Pautler at 17.4 points and 10.4 rebounds and could have a chance to avenge last year's last second championship loss to Cowan in the semifinal Friday. Daleville is seeking its first sectional title.
Along with Daleville, Anderson Prep (14-9) also drew a bye and has never won a sectional title. The Jets are led by their senior trio of Madison Stamm (15.6 points), Tommya Davis (13.5) and Savannah Prewett (12.6) and are also looking for the program's first sectional game win. APA will face the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between Tri-Central (7-16) and Wes-Del (2-19). The Jets are 4-1 against teams in this sectional.
Championship games at all sites are scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.