Area Leaders
Football (Final)
Quarterback Rating
Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;134;250;2226;23;11;98.3
McGuire, Alex.;86;144;989;14;7;92.6
Candiano, PH;66;135;813;11;2;88.9
Goff, Shen;99;173;1312;12;10;80.4
Stephenson, And.;56;93;650;1;5;66.3
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;239;1722;20
Goff, Shen.;201;1060;17
Powell, M-G;;650;6
Bays, PH;75;631;7
Finley, Frankton;129;628;9
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
Mroz, Lapel;51;1011;9
Hughes, Shen.;43;572;3
Orick, Alex.;36;632;9
Stewart, Alex.;36;390;4
McKinley, PH;35;574;10
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Total Yards
Dollar, Lapel;1786
Mroz, Lapel;1226
Naselroad, Alexandria;1185
Jordan, Elwood;1111
Goff, Shenandoah;1107
Total Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Hummel, Shenandoah;144
Bays, Pendleton Heights;107
Alegria, Alexandria;105
Shelton, Lapel;100
Farmer, Shenandoah;90
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
DeLong, Elwood;6
Hughes, Shenandoah;4
MacMillan, Pendleton Heights;4
Surface, Shenanoah;4
Douglas, Frankton;3
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Allman, Lapel;13.0
Bays, Pendleton Heights;6.5
Echols, Anderson;6.0
Hummel, Shenandoah;6.0
2 players tied;5.0
Scoring
Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;21;0;8;0;0;136
Goff, Shen.;17;0;0;0;0;102
Mroz, Lapel;10;11;3;0;0;77
Finley, Frank.;9;0;3;0;0;60
McKinley, PH;10;0;0;0;0;60
Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through Friday, November 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.