Area Leaders

Football (Final)

Quarterback Rating

Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;134;250;2226;23;11;98.3

McGuire, Alex.;86;144;989;14;7;92.6

Candiano, PH;66;135;813;11;2;88.9

Goff, Shen;99;173;1312;12;10;80.4

Stephenson, And.;56;93;650;1;5;66.3

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;239;1722;20

Goff, Shen.;201;1060;17

Powell, M-G;;650;6

Bays, PH;75;631;7

Finley, Frankton;129;628;9

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

Mroz, Lapel;51;1011;9

Hughes, Shen.;43;572;3

Orick, Alex.;36;632;9

Stewart, Alex.;36;390;4

McKinley, PH;35;574;10

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Total Yards

Dollar, Lapel;1786

Mroz, Lapel;1226

Naselroad, Alexandria;1185

Jordan, Elwood;1111

Goff, Shenandoah;1107

Total Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Hummel, Shenandoah;144

Bays, Pendleton Heights;107

Alegria, Alexandria;105

Shelton, Lapel;100

Farmer, Shenandoah;90

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

DeLong, Elwood;6

Hughes, Shenandoah;4

MacMillan, Pendleton Heights;4

Surface, Shenanoah;4

Douglas, Frankton;3

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Allman, Lapel;13.0

Bays, Pendleton Heights;6.5

Echols, Anderson;6.0

Hummel, Shenandoah;6.0

2 players tied;5.0

Scoring

Name, School;TD;XP;2P;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;21;0;8;0;0;136

Goff, Shen.;17;0;0;0;0;102

Mroz, Lapel;10;11;3;0;0;77

Finley, Frank.;9;0;3;0;0;60

McKinley, PH;10;0;0;0;0;60

Area Leaders compiled with available statistics from games played through Friday, November 6.

Tags

Trending Video