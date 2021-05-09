THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders

BASEBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

Douglas, Frankton;.500

Goff, Shenandoah;.488

Harbert, Madison-Grant;.478

Allman, Lapel;.472

Hasty, Madison-Grant;.447

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Allman, Lapel;.861

Gothrup, Daleville;.750

Harbert, Madison-Grant;.739

Moore, Madison-Grant;.684

Harris, Pendleton Heights;.651

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Allman, Lapel;1.328

Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.318

Gothrup, Daleville;1.301

Douglas, Frankton;1.258

Harris, Pendleton Heights;1.210

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

Allman, Lapel;34

Douglas, Frankton;30

Brooks, Anderson;26

Stow, Lapel;24

Lee, Anderson;23

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Douglas, Frankton;27

Lee, Anderson;27

Gilman, Madison-Grant;24

Allman, Lapel;23

3 players tied;22

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Allman, Lapel;5

Clark, Lapel;3

Gothrup, Daleville;3

6 players tied;2

Doubles

Name, School;2B

Allman, Lapel;9

Douglas, Frankton;8

Spillman, Frankton;8

Danner, Daleville;7

Harris, Pendleton Heights;7

Triples

Name, School;3B

Harbert, Madison-Grant;3

11 players tied;2

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Allman, Lapel;25

Talley, Anderson;21

Brooks, Anderson;20

Imel, Lapel;19

2 players tied;18

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

Pratt, Alexandria;19

Douglas, Frankton;18

Goff, Shenandoah;16

4 players tied;14

Innings Pitched

Name, Team;IP

Gothrup, Daleville;41.0

Brooks, Anderson;39.1

Evans, Madison-Grant;35.1

Howell, Pendleton Heights;34.2

Chappell, Liberty Christian;34.1

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

Gothrup, Daleville;0.68

Imel, Lapel;0.85

Bates, Frankton;1.36

Yeagy, Madison-Grant;1.75

2 players tied;2.15

Strikeouts

Name, School;SO

Gothrup, Daleville;81

Evans, Madison-Grant;65

Brooks, Anderson;63

Surface, Shenandoah;50

Chappell, Liberty Christian;45

SOFTBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

Greene, Madison-Grant;.551

M.Standridge, Alexandria;.550

Bair, Alexandria;.522

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;.515

Kr.Davis, Lapel;.508

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.038

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.000

Bair, Alexandria;.970

Alexander, Frankton;.947

Scott, Pendleton Heights;.889

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.538

Alexander, Frankton;1.536

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.533

Bair, Alexandria;1.500

M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.498

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

Bair, Alexandria;35

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;35

M.Standridge, Alexandria;33

Kr.Davis, Lapel;31

Smith, Alexandria;31

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;33

Bair, Alexandria;27

Kr.Davis, Lapel;25

M.Standridge, Alexandria;24

Scott, Pendleton Heights;23

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;9

Scott, Pendleton Heights;8

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;8

Allman, Lapel;6

Bair, Alexandria;6

Doubles

Name, School;2B

Lohrey, Shenandoah;11

M.Standridge, Alexandria;11

E.Smith, Alexandria;10

Cornwell, Elwood;9

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;8

Triples

Name, School;3B

Bowland, Madison-Grant;4

Bair, Alexandria;3

Cornwell, Elwood;3

Stanley, Shenandoah;3

7 players tied;2

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;31

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;30

Scott, Pendleton Heights;24

3 players tied;23

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

Greene, Madison-Grant;22

Bowland, Madison-Grant;17

Lohrey, Shenandoah;11

M.Standridge, Alexandria;11

3 players tied;10

Innings Pitched

Name, School;IP

Coppess, Frankton;78.0

Parker, Alexandria;72.2

Norris, Pendleton Heights;69.2

Bailey, Lapel;57.0

K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;53.0

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

Nolen, Shenandoah;0.99

K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;1.71

Coppess, Frankton;1.97

Boston, Elwood;2.56

M.Standridge, Alexandria;2.62

Strikeouts

Name, School;K

Coppess, Frankton;88

Parker, Alexandria;72

Shannon, Elwood;59

Norris, Pendleton Heights;50

Boston, Elwood;45

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, May 8.

