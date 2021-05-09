THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders
BASEBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
Douglas, Frankton;.500
Goff, Shenandoah;.488
Harbert, Madison-Grant;.478
Allman, Lapel;.472
Hasty, Madison-Grant;.447
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Allman, Lapel;.861
Gothrup, Daleville;.750
Harbert, Madison-Grant;.739
Moore, Madison-Grant;.684
Harris, Pendleton Heights;.651
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Allman, Lapel;1.328
Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.318
Gothrup, Daleville;1.301
Douglas, Frankton;1.258
Harris, Pendleton Heights;1.210
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
Allman, Lapel;34
Douglas, Frankton;30
Brooks, Anderson;26
Stow, Lapel;24
Lee, Anderson;23
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Douglas, Frankton;27
Lee, Anderson;27
Gilman, Madison-Grant;24
Allman, Lapel;23
3 players tied;22
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Allman, Lapel;5
Clark, Lapel;3
Gothrup, Daleville;3
6 players tied;2
Doubles
Name, School;2B
Allman, Lapel;9
Douglas, Frankton;8
Spillman, Frankton;8
Danner, Daleville;7
Harris, Pendleton Heights;7
Triples
Name, School;3B
Harbert, Madison-Grant;3
11 players tied;2
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Allman, Lapel;25
Talley, Anderson;21
Brooks, Anderson;20
Imel, Lapel;19
2 players tied;18
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
Pratt, Alexandria;19
Douglas, Frankton;18
Goff, Shenandoah;16
4 players tied;14
Innings Pitched
Name, Team;IP
Gothrup, Daleville;41.0
Brooks, Anderson;39.1
Evans, Madison-Grant;35.1
Howell, Pendleton Heights;34.2
Chappell, Liberty Christian;34.1
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
Gothrup, Daleville;0.68
Imel, Lapel;0.85
Bates, Frankton;1.36
Yeagy, Madison-Grant;1.75
2 players tied;2.15
Strikeouts
Name, School;SO
Gothrup, Daleville;81
Evans, Madison-Grant;65
Brooks, Anderson;63
Surface, Shenandoah;50
Chappell, Liberty Christian;45
SOFTBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
Greene, Madison-Grant;.551
M.Standridge, Alexandria;.550
Bair, Alexandria;.522
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;.515
Kr.Davis, Lapel;.508
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.038
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.000
Bair, Alexandria;.970
Alexander, Frankton;.947
Scott, Pendleton Heights;.889
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.538
Alexander, Frankton;1.536
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.533
Bair, Alexandria;1.500
M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.498
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
Bair, Alexandria;35
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;35
M.Standridge, Alexandria;33
Kr.Davis, Lapel;31
Smith, Alexandria;31
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;33
Bair, Alexandria;27
Kr.Davis, Lapel;25
M.Standridge, Alexandria;24
Scott, Pendleton Heights;23
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;9
Scott, Pendleton Heights;8
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;8
Allman, Lapel;6
Bair, Alexandria;6
Doubles
Name, School;2B
Lohrey, Shenandoah;11
M.Standridge, Alexandria;11
E.Smith, Alexandria;10
Cornwell, Elwood;9
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;8
Triples
Name, School;3B
Bowland, Madison-Grant;4
Bair, Alexandria;3
Cornwell, Elwood;3
Stanley, Shenandoah;3
7 players tied;2
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;31
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;30
Scott, Pendleton Heights;24
3 players tied;23
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
Greene, Madison-Grant;22
Bowland, Madison-Grant;17
Lohrey, Shenandoah;11
M.Standridge, Alexandria;11
3 players tied;10
Innings Pitched
Name, School;IP
Coppess, Frankton;78.0
Parker, Alexandria;72.2
Norris, Pendleton Heights;69.2
Bailey, Lapel;57.0
K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;53.0
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
Nolen, Shenandoah;0.99
K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;1.71
Coppess, Frankton;1.97
Boston, Elwood;2.56
M.Standridge, Alexandria;2.62
Strikeouts
Name, School;K
Coppess, Frankton;88
Parker, Alexandria;72
Shannon, Elwood;59
Norris, Pendleton Heights;50
Boston, Elwood;45
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, May 8.
