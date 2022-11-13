FOOTBALL

QBR

Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR

McGuire, Alex;69;114;796;10;6;89

Gast, Alex;75;117;796;5;5;81

Craig, Lapel;136;220;1560;9;11;76

Wilson, PH;84;144;864;6;6;72

Rastetter, Frank;78;165;1012;8;6;68

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;275;2346;30

Brooks, M-G;204;2258;34

Lewis, Shen;160;1136;21

Cuneo, Alex;111;791;14

Miller, M-G;80;719;12

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

Witte, Lapel;74;908;3

Hudson, Lapel;39;415;3

Johns, Alex;35;382;4

Jordan, PH;29;267;4

2 players;;25;;

All-Purpose Yards

Name, School;Yards

Dollar, Lapel;2379

Brooks, M-G;2265

Lewis, Shen;1818

McGuire, Alexandria;1020

Witte, Lapel;1004

Total Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Trout, PH;130

White, Lapel;126

Cuneo, Alex;105

Lutz, Lapel;102

3 players;101

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Branham, Frank;9.0

Carpenter, Lapel;7.0

Arthur, PH;6.0

Di. Fuller, Anderson;5.0

Keeley, Alex;5.0

Interceptions

Name;School;Int

Souders, Pendleton Heights;5

Brown, Lapel;4

Nunley, Frankton;4

Stanley, Madison-Grant;4

Wilson, Shenandoah;4

Scoring

Name;School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Brooks, M-G;36;5;0;0;0;226

Dollar, Lapel;31;0;0;0;0;186

Lewis, Shen;23;0;0;0;1;140

Cuneo, Alex;19;0;0;0;0;114

Miller, M-G;12;3;0;0;0;78

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;2;52;26.0

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;1;23;23.0

Moore, Madison-Grant;2;40;20.0

Gothrup, Daleville;3;53;17.7

Johnson, Daleville;3;51;17.0

Peoples, Anderson Prep;3;48;16.0

Wills, Lapel;3;47;15.7

Poynter, Lapel;3;42;14.0

Collins, Frankton;3;37;12.3

O.Jones, Pendleton Heights;1;11;11.0

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.

Wills, Lapel;3;47;15.7

Peoples, Anderson Prep;3;44;14.7

Johnson, Daleville;3;25;8.3

Niccum, Frankton;3;25;8.3

2 players tied;;;7.0

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Greene, Madison-Grant;2;15;7.5

O.Jones, Pendleton Heights;1;4;4.0

Renihan, Lapel;3;12;4.0

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;1;4;4.0

Gothrup, Daleville;3;10;3.3

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;1;6;6.0

Peoples, Anderson Prep;3;17;5.7

Hosier, Alexandria;2;11;5.5

Greene, Madison-Grant;2;10;5.0

Johnson, Daleville;3;13;4.3

Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 11.

