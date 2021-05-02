THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders

BASEBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

Goff, Shenandoah;.552

Richards, Madison-Grant;.517

Harbert, Madison-Grant;.500

Douglas, Frankton;.489

Harris, Pendleton Heights;.457

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Clark, Lapel;.904

Harbert, Madison-Grant;.823

Gothrup, Daleville;.818

Moore, Madison-Grant;.800

Goff, Shenandoah;.724

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.446

Clark, Lapel;1.424

Gothrup, Daleville;1.405

Goff, Shenandoah;1.365

Richards, Madison-Grant;1.288

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

Douglas, Frankton;22

Allen, Anderson;20

Brooks, Anderson;20

Lee, Anderson;20

2 players tied;18

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Lee, Anderson;27

Gilman, Madison-Grant;22

Douglas, Frankton;18

Hasty, Madison-Grant;18

4 players tied;17

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Gothrup, Daleville;3

Clark, Lapel;2

Evans, Madison-Grant;2

Smith, Frankton;2

Weaver, Anderson;2

Doubles

Name, School;2B

Danner, Daleville;7

9 players tied;5

Triples

Name, School;3B

Harbert, Madison-Grant;3

9 players tied;2

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Brooks, Anderson;19

Beckley, Madison-Grant;18

Allen, Anderson;16

Lee, Anderson;15

Richards, Madison-Grant;15

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

Pratt, Alexandria;17

Cuneo, Alexandria;14

Douglas, Frankton;14

Stewart, Alexandria;14

Lee, Anderson;13

Innings Pitched

Name, Team;IP

Gothrup, Daleville;34.0

Brooks, Anderson;33.0

Evans, Madison-Grant;28.2

Howell, Pendleton Heights;27.2

Chappell, Liberty Christian;27.1

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

Gothrup, Daleville;0.62

Yeagy, Madison-Grant;0.95

Bates, Frankton;1.43

Brooks, Anderson;1.69

Talley, Anderson;2.43

Strikeouts

Name, School;SO

Gothrup, Daleville;66

Evans, Madison-Grant;57

Brooks, Anderson;56

Surface, Shenandoah;35

Chappell, Liberty Christian;34

SOFTBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

M.Standridge, Alexandria;.582

Bair, Alexandria;.557

Cornwell, Elwood;.537

Kr.Davis, Lapel;.529

Petty, Daleville;.529

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.133

Bair, Alexandria;1.049

M.Standridge, Alexandria;.945

Alexander, Frankton;.935

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;.912

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.654

Bair, Alexandria;1.614

M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.586

Alexander, Frankton;1.526

Cornwell, Elwood;1.482

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

Bair, Alexandria;34

M.Standridge, Alexandria;32

Smith, Alexandria;31

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;30

Kr.Davis, Lapel;27

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;31

Bair, Alexandria;27

M.Standridge, Alexandria;24

Kr.Davis, Lapel;20

3 players tied;19

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;8

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;7

Bair, Alexandria;6

Scott, Pendleton Heights;6

Allman, Lapel;5

Doubles

Name, School;2B

M.Standridge, Alexandria;11

E.Smith, Alexandria;10

Cornwell, Elwood;8

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;8

Lohrey, Shenandoah;7

Triples

Name, School;3B

Bair, Alexandria;3

Bowland, Madison-Grant;3

Cornwell, Elwood;3

5 players tied;2

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;28

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;27

Bair, Alexandria;23

E.Smith, Alexandria;23

M.Standridge, Alexandria;23

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

Bowland, Madison-Grant;13

Greene, Madison-Grant;13

M.Standridge, Alexandria;11

Weir, Alexandria;10

A.Duckworth, Alexandria;9

Innings Pitched

Name, School;IP

Coppess, Frankton;69.0

Parker, Alexandria;68.1

Norris, Pendleton Heights;60.1

Bailey, Lapel;46.0

K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;46.0

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

Nolen, Shenandoah;1.21

M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.61

Coppess, Frankton;1.72

K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;1.82

Boston, Elwood;2.49

Strikeouts

Name, School;SO

Coppess, Frankton;79

Parker, Alexandria;70

Norris, Pendleton Heights;42

Nolen, Shenandoah;37

2 players tied;32

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, May 1.

