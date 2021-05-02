THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders
BASEBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
Goff, Shenandoah;.552
Richards, Madison-Grant;.517
Harbert, Madison-Grant;.500
Douglas, Frankton;.489
Harris, Pendleton Heights;.457
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Clark, Lapel;.904
Harbert, Madison-Grant;.823
Gothrup, Daleville;.818
Moore, Madison-Grant;.800
Goff, Shenandoah;.724
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.446
Clark, Lapel;1.424
Gothrup, Daleville;1.405
Goff, Shenandoah;1.365
Richards, Madison-Grant;1.288
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
Douglas, Frankton;22
Allen, Anderson;20
Brooks, Anderson;20
Lee, Anderson;20
2 players tied;18
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Lee, Anderson;27
Gilman, Madison-Grant;22
Douglas, Frankton;18
Hasty, Madison-Grant;18
4 players tied;17
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Gothrup, Daleville;3
Clark, Lapel;2
Evans, Madison-Grant;2
Smith, Frankton;2
Weaver, Anderson;2
Doubles
Name, School;2B
Danner, Daleville;7
9 players tied;5
Triples
Name, School;3B
Harbert, Madison-Grant;3
9 players tied;2
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Brooks, Anderson;19
Beckley, Madison-Grant;18
Allen, Anderson;16
Lee, Anderson;15
Richards, Madison-Grant;15
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
Pratt, Alexandria;17
Cuneo, Alexandria;14
Douglas, Frankton;14
Stewart, Alexandria;14
Lee, Anderson;13
Innings Pitched
Name, Team;IP
Gothrup, Daleville;34.0
Brooks, Anderson;33.0
Evans, Madison-Grant;28.2
Howell, Pendleton Heights;27.2
Chappell, Liberty Christian;27.1
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
Gothrup, Daleville;0.62
Yeagy, Madison-Grant;0.95
Bates, Frankton;1.43
Brooks, Anderson;1.69
Talley, Anderson;2.43
Strikeouts
Name, School;SO
Gothrup, Daleville;66
Evans, Madison-Grant;57
Brooks, Anderson;56
Surface, Shenandoah;35
Chappell, Liberty Christian;34
SOFTBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
M.Standridge, Alexandria;.582
Bair, Alexandria;.557
Cornwell, Elwood;.537
Kr.Davis, Lapel;.529
Petty, Daleville;.529
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.133
Bair, Alexandria;1.049
M.Standridge, Alexandria;.945
Alexander, Frankton;.935
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;.912
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.654
Bair, Alexandria;1.614
M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.586
Alexander, Frankton;1.526
Cornwell, Elwood;1.482
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
Bair, Alexandria;34
M.Standridge, Alexandria;32
Smith, Alexandria;31
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;30
Kr.Davis, Lapel;27
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;31
Bair, Alexandria;27
M.Standridge, Alexandria;24
Kr.Davis, Lapel;20
3 players tied;19
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;8
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;7
Bair, Alexandria;6
Scott, Pendleton Heights;6
Allman, Lapel;5
Doubles
Name, School;2B
M.Standridge, Alexandria;11
E.Smith, Alexandria;10
Cornwell, Elwood;8
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;8
Lohrey, Shenandoah;7
Triples
Name, School;3B
Bair, Alexandria;3
Bowland, Madison-Grant;3
Cornwell, Elwood;3
5 players tied;2
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;28
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;27
Bair, Alexandria;23
E.Smith, Alexandria;23
M.Standridge, Alexandria;23
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
Bowland, Madison-Grant;13
Greene, Madison-Grant;13
M.Standridge, Alexandria;11
Weir, Alexandria;10
A.Duckworth, Alexandria;9
Innings Pitched
Name, School;IP
Coppess, Frankton;69.0
Parker, Alexandria;68.1
Norris, Pendleton Heights;60.1
Bailey, Lapel;46.0
K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;46.0
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
Nolen, Shenandoah;1.21
M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.61
Coppess, Frankton;1.72
K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;1.82
Boston, Elwood;2.49
Strikeouts
Name, School;SO
Coppess, Frankton;79
Parker, Alexandria;70
Norris, Pendleton Heights;42
Nolen, Shenandoah;37
2 players tied;32
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.