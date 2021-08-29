Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 28)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;2;0;.000

Pendleton Heights;2;0;.000

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Madison-Grant;1;1;.500

Elwood;0;1;.000

Shenandoah;0;1;.000

Anderson;0;2;.000

Frankton;0;2;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);2;0;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights (girls);3;1;1;.750

Liberty Christian (coed);2;1;0;.667

Anderson Prep (coed);1;3;1;.250

Anderson (boys);0;0;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;1;0;.000

Daleville (coed);0;2;1;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;9;1;.900

Madison-Grant;6;1;.857

Frankton;6;2;.750

Lapel;3;1;.750

Elwood;5;3;.625

Daleville;3;2;.600

Liberty Christian;2;3;.400

Shenandoah;1;2;.333

Alexandria;2;5;.286

Anderson;0;2;.000

Anderson Prep;0;4;.000

