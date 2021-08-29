Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 28)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;2;0;.000
Pendleton Heights;2;0;.000
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Madison-Grant;1;1;.500
Elwood;0;1;.000
Shenandoah;0;1;.000
Anderson;0;2;.000
Frankton;0;2;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);2;0;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights (girls);3;1;1;.750
Liberty Christian (coed);2;1;0;.667
Anderson Prep (coed);1;3;1;.250
Anderson (boys);0;0;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;1;0;.000
Daleville (coed);0;2;1;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;9;1;.900
Madison-Grant;6;1;.857
Frankton;6;2;.750
Lapel;3;1;.750
Elwood;5;3;.625
Daleville;3;2;.600
Liberty Christian;2;3;.400
Shenandoah;1;2;.333
Alexandria;2;5;.286
Anderson;0;2;.000
Anderson Prep;0;4;.000
