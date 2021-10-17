Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 16)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;7;2;.778
Pendleton Heights;5;4;.556
Shenandoah;4;4;.500
Madison-Grant;4;5;.444
Alexandria;3;5;.375
Anderson;2;4;.333
Frankton;3;6;.333
Elwood;0;8;.000
Soccer (Final)
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);10;7;0;.588
Pendleton Heights (girls);9;7;1;.563
*Liberty Christian (coed);8;7;1;.533
Anderson Prep (coed);1;13;1;.071
Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000
Anderson (girls);0;10;0;.000
Anderson (boys);0;13;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;30;4;.882
*Madison-Grant;29;5;.853
*Daleville;23;7;.767
Frankton;21;11;.656
*Alexandria;20;12;.625
Lapel;16;13;.552
Elwood;9;19;.321
Liberty Christian;7;17;.292
Anderson;5;18;.217
Shenandoah;4;16;.200
Anderson Prep;2;17;.105
*--Denotes Sectional Champion
