Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 16)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;7;2;.778

Pendleton Heights;5;4;.556

Shenandoah;4;4;.500

Madison-Grant;4;5;.444

Alexandria;3;5;.375

Anderson;2;4;.333

Frankton;3;6;.333

Elwood;0;8;.000

Soccer (Final)

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);10;7;0;.588

Pendleton Heights (girls);9;7;1;.563

*Liberty Christian (coed);8;7;1;.533

Anderson Prep (coed);1;13;1;.071

Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000

Anderson (girls);0;10;0;.000

Anderson (boys);0;13;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;30;4;.882

*Madison-Grant;29;5;.853

*Daleville;23;7;.767

Frankton;21;11;.656

*Alexandria;20;12;.625

Lapel;16;13;.552

Elwood;9;19;.321

Liberty Christian;7;17;.292

Anderson;5;18;.217

Shenandoah;4;16;.200

Anderson Prep;2;17;.105

*--Denotes Sectional Champion

Tags

Trending Video