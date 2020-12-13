Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Dec. 12)
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;11;0;1.000
Alexandria;7;1;.875
Shenandoah;7;3;.700
Pendleton Heights;4;3;.571
Anderson;4;4;.500
Lapel;4;6;.400
Madison-Grant;2;4;.333
Daleville;2;5;.286
Elwood;2;5;.286
Liberty Christian;1;3;.250
Anderson Prep;0;7;.000
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;4;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;3;0;1.000
Shenandoah;3;0;1.000
Liberty Christian;4;2;.667
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Anderson;1;2;.333
Daleville;1;2;.333
Lapel;1;2;.333
Pendleton Heights;0;0;.000
Anderson Prep;0;2;.000
Elwood;0;3;.000
