Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Dec. 12)

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;11;0;1.000

Alexandria;7;1;.875

Shenandoah;7;3;.700

Pendleton Heights;4;3;.571

Anderson;4;4;.500

Lapel;4;6;.400

Madison-Grant;2;4;.333

Daleville;2;5;.286

Elwood;2;5;.286

Liberty Christian;1;3;.250

Anderson Prep;0;7;.000

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;4;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;3;0;1.000

Shenandoah;3;0;1.000

Liberty Christian;4;2;.667

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Anderson;1;2;.333

Daleville;1;2;.333

Lapel;1;2;.333

Pendleton Heights;0;0;.000

Anderson Prep;0;2;.000

Elwood;0;3;.000

