Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 3)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;5;2;.714
Shenandoah;5;2;.714
Pendleton Heights;4;3;.571
Alexandria;2;5;.286
Madison-Grant;1;4;.200
Elwood;1;5;.167
Anderson;1;6;.143
Frankton;1;6;.143
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Liberty Christian (coed);12;3;0;.800
Anderson Prep (coed);6;4;1;.600
Pendleton Heights (girls);6;7;2;.462
Pendleton Heights (boys);5;11;1;.313
Anderson (girls);1;8;0;.111
Anderson (boys);1;10;0;.091
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;18;6;.750
Pendleton Heights;17;7;.708
Lapel;12;7;.632
Shenandoah;17;10;.630
Frankton;17;11;.607
Madison-Grant;16;11;.593
Elwood;9;19;.321
Daleville;5;14;.263
Liberty Christian;3;9;.250
Anderson;4;14;.222
Anderson Prep;0;17;.000
