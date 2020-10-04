Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 3)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;5;2;.714

Shenandoah;5;2;.714

Pendleton Heights;4;3;.571

Alexandria;2;5;.286

Madison-Grant;1;4;.200

Elwood;1;5;.167

Anderson;1;6;.143

Frankton;1;6;.143

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Liberty Christian (coed);12;3;0;.800

Anderson Prep (coed);6;4;1;.600

Pendleton Heights (girls);6;7;2;.462

Pendleton Heights (boys);5;11;1;.313

Anderson (girls);1;8;0;.111

Anderson (boys);1;10;0;.091

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;18;6;.750

Pendleton Heights;17;7;.708

Lapel;12;7;.632

Shenandoah;17;10;.630

Frankton;17;11;.607

Madison-Grant;16;11;.593

Elwood;9;19;.321

Daleville;5;14;.263

Liberty Christian;3;9;.250

Anderson;4;14;.222

Anderson Prep;0;17;.000

