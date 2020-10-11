Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 10)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;6;2;.750
Shenandoah;6;2;.750
Pendleton Heights;5;3;.625
Madison-Grant;2;4;.333
Alexandria;2;6;.250
Anderson;2;6;.250
Elwood;1;6;.143
Frankton;1;7;.125
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
x-Liberty Christian (coed);14;3;0;.824
Anderson Prep (coed);6;4;1;.600
Pendleton Heights (girls);7;8;2;.467
Pendleton Heights (boys);5;12;1;.294
Anderson (girls);1;9;0;.100
Anderson (boys);1;11;0;.083
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;20;8;.714
Alexandria;21;9;.700
Madison-Grant;20;11;.645
Frankton;18;10;.643
Lapel;14;8;.636
Shenandoah;17;11;.607
Elwood;9;21;.300
Daleville;6;15;.286
Liberty Christian;3;10;.231
Anderson;4;17;.190
Anderson Prep;0;17;.000
x-denotes sectional champion
