Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 10)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;6;2;.750

Shenandoah;6;2;.750

Pendleton Heights;5;3;.625

Madison-Grant;2;4;.333

Alexandria;2;6;.250

Anderson;2;6;.250

Elwood;1;6;.143

Frankton;1;7;.125

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

x-Liberty Christian (coed);14;3;0;.824

Anderson Prep (coed);6;4;1;.600

Pendleton Heights (girls);7;8;2;.467

Pendleton Heights (boys);5;12;1;.294

Anderson (girls);1;9;0;.100

Anderson (boys);1;11;0;.083

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;20;8;.714

Alexandria;21;9;.700

Madison-Grant;20;11;.645

Frankton;18;10;.643

Lapel;14;8;.636

Shenandoah;17;11;.607

Elwood;9;21;.300

Daleville;6;15;.286

Liberty Christian;3;10;.231

Anderson;4;17;.190

Anderson Prep;0;17;.000

x-denotes sectional champion

