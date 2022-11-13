Area Records (Through games of Saturday, November 12)
Football (FINAL)
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;8;3;.727
Alexandria;6;5;.545
Shenandoah;6;5;.545
X-Lapel;7;6;.538
Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500
Anderson;3;7;.300
Frankton;3;7;.300
Elwood;0;10;.000
X—Denotes Sectional Champion
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;4;0;1.000
Anderson Prep;4;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;2;0;1.000
Frankton;3;1;.750
Pendleton Heights;2;2;.500
Elwood;1;2;.333
Lapel;1;2;.333
Shenandoah;1;2;.333
Anderson;1;3;.250
Daleville;1;3;.250