Area Records (Through games of Saturday, November 12)

Football (FINAL)

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;8;3;.727

Alexandria;6;5;.545

Shenandoah;6;5;.545

X-Lapel;7;6;.538

Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500

Anderson;3;7;.300

Frankton;3;7;.300

Elwood;0;10;.000

X—Denotes Sectional Champion

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;4;0;1.000

Anderson Prep;4;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;2;0;1.000

Frankton;3;1;.750

Pendleton Heights;2;2;.500

Elwood;1;2;.333

Lapel;1;2;.333

Shenandoah;1;2;.333

Anderson;1;3;.250

Daleville;1;3;.250

