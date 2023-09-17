Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 16)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;5;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;4;1;.800

Pendleton Heights;3;2;.600

Frankton;2;3;.400

Lapel;2;3;.400

Anderson;1;4;.200

Elwood;1;4;.200

Shenandoah;1;4;.200

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Lapel (girls);11;1;0;.917

Pendleton Heights (boys);8;2;1;.800

Anderson (boys);5;5;1;.500

Pendleton Heights (girls);4;6;1;.400

Liberty Christian (coed);2;8;1;.200

Anderson Prep (coed);1;8;0;.111

Elwood (girls);0;7;0;.000

Lapel (boys);0;7;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;8;1;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;14;3;.824

Daleville;10;3;.769

Frankton;15;5;.750

Pendleton Heights;16;8;.667

Madison-Grant;13;8;.619

Elwood;4;10;.286

Alexandria;4;12;.250

Anderson Prep;3;10;.231

Shenandoah;4;14;.222

Liberty Christian;2;13;.133

Anderson;1;12;.077

