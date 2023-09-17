Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 16)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;5;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;4;1;.800
Pendleton Heights;3;2;.600
Frankton;2;3;.400
Lapel;2;3;.400
Anderson;1;4;.200
Elwood;1;4;.200
Shenandoah;1;4;.200
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Lapel (girls);11;1;0;.917
Pendleton Heights (boys);8;2;1;.800
Anderson (boys);5;5;1;.500
Pendleton Heights (girls);4;6;1;.400
Liberty Christian (coed);2;8;1;.200
Anderson Prep (coed);1;8;0;.111
Elwood (girls);0;7;0;.000
Lapel (boys);0;7;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;8;1;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;14;3;.824
Daleville;10;3;.769
Frankton;15;5;.750
Pendleton Heights;16;8;.667
Madison-Grant;13;8;.619
Elwood;4;10;.286
Alexandria;4;12;.250
Anderson Prep;3;10;.231
Shenandoah;4;14;.222
Liberty Christian;2;13;.133
Anderson;1;12;.077