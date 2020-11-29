Area Basketball Records (Through games of Saturday, Nov. 28)
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;7;0;1.000
Alexandria;4;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500
Shenandoah;2;2;.500
Anderson;3;4;.429
Madison-Grant;2;3;.400
Daleville;2;4;.333
Elwood;2;4;.333
Lapel;1;4;.200
Liberty Christian;0;2;.000
Anderson Prep;0;4;.000
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Liberty Christian;2;0;1.000
Frankton;1;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;1;0;1.000
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Anderson;0;0;.000
Daleville;0;0;.000
Elwood;0;0;.000
Lapel;0;0;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;0;.000
Shenandoah;0;0;.000
Anderson Prep;0;1;.000
