Area Basketball Records (Through games of Saturday, Nov. 28)

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;7;0;1.000

Alexandria;4;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500

Shenandoah;2;2;.500

Anderson;3;4;.429

Madison-Grant;2;3;.400

Daleville;2;4;.333

Elwood;2;4;.333

Lapel;1;4;.200

Liberty Christian;0;2;.000

Anderson Prep;0;4;.000

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Liberty Christian;2;0;1.000

Frankton;1;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;1;0;1.000

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Anderson;0;0;.000

Daleville;0;0;.000

Elwood;0;0;.000

Lapel;0;0;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;0;.000

Shenandoah;0;0;.000

Anderson Prep;0;1;.000

