Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Nov. 7)
Football (Final)
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;9;3;.750
Shenandoah;8;4;.667
Pendleton Heights;7;4;.636
Madison-Grant;3;6;.333
Alexandria;3-7;.300
Anderson;2;8;.200
Elwood;1;7;.125
Frankton;1;9;.100
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;2;0;1.000
Frankton;2;0;1.000
Daleville;1;1;.500
Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500
Lapel;0;0;.000
Liberty Christian;0;0;.000
Shenandoah;0;0;.000
Madison-Grant;0;1;.000
Anderson;0;2;.000
Anderson Prep;0;2;.000
Elwood;0;2;.000
