Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Nov. 7)

Football (Final)

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;9;3;.750

Shenandoah;8;4;.667

Pendleton Heights;7;4;.636

Madison-Grant;3;6;.333

Alexandria;3-7;.300

Anderson;2;8;.200

Elwood;1;7;.125

Frankton;1;9;.100

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;2;0;1.000

Frankton;2;0;1.000

Daleville;1;1;.500

Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500

Lapel;0;0;.000

Liberty Christian;0;0;.000

Shenandoah;0;0;.000

Madison-Grant;0;1;.000

Anderson;0;2;.000

Anderson Prep;0;2;.000

Elwood;0;2;.000

