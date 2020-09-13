Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 5)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;4;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;4;0;1.000
Shenandoah;2;2;.500
Madison-Grant;1;2;.333
Alexandria;1;3;.250
Frankton;1;3;.250
Elwood;0;3;.000
Anderson;0;4;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Liberty Christian (coed);9;1;0;.900
Anderson Prep (coed);4;2;0;.667
Pendleton Heights (boys);3;4;1;.429
Pendleton Heights (girls);3;4;1;.429
Anderson (girls);1;4;0;.200
Anderson (boys);0;5;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;14;4;.778
Alexandria;12;4;.750
Shenandoah;9;5;.643
Madison-Grant;10;6;.625
Frankton;9;6;.600
Lapel;7;5;.583
Daleville;4;5;.444
Liberty Christian;3;6;.333
Elwood;3;12;.200
Anderson;0;9;.000
Anderson Prep;0;10;.000
