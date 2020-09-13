Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 5)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;4;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;4;0;1.000

Shenandoah;2;2;.500

Madison-Grant;1;2;.333

Alexandria;1;3;.250

Frankton;1;3;.250

Elwood;0;3;.000

Anderson;0;4;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Liberty Christian (coed);9;1;0;.900

Anderson Prep (coed);4;2;0;.667

Pendleton Heights (boys);3;4;1;.429

Pendleton Heights (girls);3;4;1;.429

Anderson (girls);1;4;0;.200

Anderson (boys);0;5;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;14;4;.778

Alexandria;12;4;.750

Shenandoah;9;5;.643

Madison-Grant;10;6;.625

Frankton;9;6;.600

Lapel;7;5;.583

Daleville;4;5;.444

Liberty Christian;3;6;.333

Elwood;3;12;.200

Anderson;0;9;.000

Anderson Prep;0;10;.000

