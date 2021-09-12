Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 11)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;3;1;.750
Pendleton Heights;3;1;.750
Alexandria;2;1;.667
Frankton;2;2;.500
Shenandoah;1;2;.333
Anderson;1;3;.250
Madison-Grant;1;3;.250
Elwood;0;3;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);6;2;0;.750
Pendleton Heights (girls);5;2;1;.714
Liberty Christian (coed);4;3;1;.571
Anderson Prep (coed);1;7;1;.125
Anderson (girls);0;3;0;.000
Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000
Anderson (boys);0;4;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;19;2;.905
Madison-Grant;14;2;.875
Daleville;12;3;.800
Lapel;8;3;.727
Frankton;10;5;.667
Liberty Christian;5;6;.455
Elwood;6;8;.429
Alexandria;5;8;.385
Shenandoah;3;7;.300
Anderson;1;7;.125
Anderson Prep;1;8;.111
