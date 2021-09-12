Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 11)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;3;1;.750

Pendleton Heights;3;1;.750

Alexandria;2;1;.667

Frankton;2;2;.500

Shenandoah;1;2;.333

Anderson;1;3;.250

Madison-Grant;1;3;.250

Elwood;0;3;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);6;2;0;.750

Pendleton Heights (girls);5;2;1;.714

Liberty Christian (coed);4;3;1;.571

Anderson Prep (coed);1;7;1;.125

Anderson (girls);0;3;0;.000

Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000

Anderson (boys);0;4;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;19;2;.905

Madison-Grant;14;2;.875

Daleville;12;3;.800

Lapel;8;3;.727

Frankton;10;5;.667

Liberty Christian;5;6;.455

Elwood;6;8;.429

Alexandria;5;8;.385

Shenandoah;3;7;.300

Anderson;1;7;.125

Anderson Prep;1;8;.111

