Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 12)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;4;1;.800

Pendleton Heights;4;1;.800

Shenandoah;3;2;.600

Alexandria;2;3;.400

Madison-Grant;1;2;.333

Frankton;1;4;.200

Elwood;0;4;.000

Anderson;0;5;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Liberty Christian (coed);9;2;0;.818

Anderson Prep (coed);5;2;1;.714

Pendleton Heights (girls);5;5;1;.500

Pendleton Heights (boys);3;7;1;.300

Anderson (girls);1;6;0;.143

Anderson (boys);0;7;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;16;4;.800

Alexandria;14;5;.737

Frankton;11;6;.647

Madison-Grant;12;9;.571

Shenandoah;10;8;.556

Lapel;7;6;.538

Daleville;4;7;.364

Liberty Christian;3;7;.300

Elwood;6;15;.286

Anderson;2;10;.167

Anderson Prep;0;13;.000

