Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 12)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;4;1;.800
Pendleton Heights;4;1;.800
Shenandoah;3;2;.600
Alexandria;2;3;.400
Madison-Grant;1;2;.333
Frankton;1;4;.200
Elwood;0;4;.000
Anderson;0;5;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Liberty Christian (coed);9;2;0;.818
Anderson Prep (coed);5;2;1;.714
Pendleton Heights (girls);5;5;1;.500
Pendleton Heights (boys);3;7;1;.300
Anderson (girls);1;6;0;.143
Anderson (boys);0;7;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;16;4;.800
Alexandria;14;5;.737
Frankton;11;6;.647
Madison-Grant;12;9;.571
Shenandoah;10;8;.556
Lapel;7;6;.538
Daleville;4;7;.364
Liberty Christian;3;7;.300
Elwood;6;15;.286
Anderson;2;10;.167
Anderson Prep;0;13;.000
