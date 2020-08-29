Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 29)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;2;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;2;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;1;0;1.000
Shenandoah;1;1;.500
Elwood;0;1;.000
Alexandria;0;2;.000
Anderson;0;2;.000
Frankton;0;2;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Liberty Christian (coed);5;0;0;1.000
Anderson Prep (coed);3;0;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights (boys);1;0;1;1.000
Pendleton Heights (girls);2;2;1;.500
Anderson (boys);0;2;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;3;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;3;1;.750
Alexandria;6;3;,667
Frankton;5;3;.625
Madison-Grant;5;3;.625
Shenandoah;4;3;.571
Pendleton Heights;3;3;.500
Daleville;1;3;.250
Elwood;2;7;.222
Liberty Christian;1;4;.200
Anderson Prep;0;4;.000
Anderson;0;5;.000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.