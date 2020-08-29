Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 29)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;2;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;2;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;1;0;1.000

Shenandoah;1;1;.500

Elwood;0;1;.000

Alexandria;0;2;.000

Anderson;0;2;.000

Frankton;0;2;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Liberty Christian (coed);5;0;0;1.000

Anderson Prep (coed);3;0;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights (boys);1;0;1;1.000

Pendleton Heights (girls);2;2;1;.500

Anderson (boys);0;2;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;3;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;3;1;.750

Alexandria;6;3;,667

Frankton;5;3;.625

Madison-Grant;5;3;.625

Shenandoah;4;3;.571

Pendleton Heights;3;3;.500

Daleville;1;3;.250

Elwood;2;7;.222

Liberty Christian;1;4;.200

Anderson Prep;0;4;.000

Anderson;0;5;.000

