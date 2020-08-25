Area Records (Through games of Monday, August 24)
Football
Team`W`L`Pct.
Lapel`1`0`1.000
Pendleton Heights`1`0`1.000
Shenandoah`1`0`1.000
Elwood`0`0`.000
Madison-Grant`0`0`.000
Alexandria`0`1`.000
Anderson`0`1`.000
Frankton`0`1`.000
Soccer
Team`W`L`T`Pct.
Liberty Christian (coed)`3`0`0`1.000
Anderson Prep (coed)`1`0`0`1.000
Pendleton Heights (girls)`1`0`1`1.000
Pendleton Heights (boys)`1`0`1`1.000
Anderson (boys)`0`1`0`1.000
Anderson (girls)`0`2`0`1.000
Volleyball
Team`W`L`Pct.
Alexandria`4`0`1.000
Lapel`3`0`1.000
Frankton`3`1`.750
Pendleton Heights`2`1`.667
Shenandoah`2`2`.500
Madison-Grant`2`3`.400
Daleville`1`2`.333
Elwood`1`6`.143
Liberty Christian`0`1`.000
Anderson Prep`0`2`.000
Anderson`0`4`.000
