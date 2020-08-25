Area Records (Through games of Monday, August 24)

Football

Team`W`L`Pct.

Lapel`1`0`1.000

Pendleton Heights`1`0`1.000

Shenandoah`1`0`1.000

Elwood`0`0`.000

Madison-Grant`0`0`.000

Alexandria`0`1`.000

Anderson`0`1`.000

Frankton`0`1`.000

Soccer

Team`W`L`T`Pct.

Liberty Christian (coed)`3`0`0`1.000

Anderson Prep (coed)`1`0`0`1.000

Pendleton Heights (girls)`1`0`1`1.000

Pendleton Heights (boys)`1`0`1`1.000

Anderson (boys)`0`1`0`1.000

Anderson (girls)`0`2`0`1.000

Volleyball

Team`W`L`Pct.

Alexandria`4`0`1.000

Lapel`3`0`1.000

Frankton`3`1`.750

Pendleton Heights`2`1`.667

Shenandoah`2`2`.500

Madison-Grant`2`3`.400

Daleville`1`2`.333

Elwood`1`6`.143

Liberty Christian`0`1`.000

Anderson Prep`0`2`.000

Anderson`0`4`.000

