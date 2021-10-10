Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 9)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;6;2;.750

Shenandoah;4;3;.571

Madison-Grant;4;4;.500

Pendleton Heights;4;4;.500

Alexandria;3;4;.429

Anderson;2;4;.333

Frankton;2;6;.250

Elwood;0;7;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);10;7;0;.588

*Liberty Christian (coed);8;6;1;.571

Pendleton Heights (girls);9;7;1;.563

Anderson Prep (coed);1;13;1;.071

Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000

Anderson (girls);0;10;0;.000

Anderson (boys);0;13;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;29;3;.906

Madison-Grant;26;5;.839

Daleville;21;7;.750

Frankton;19;10;.655

Alexandria;18;12;.600

Lapel;15;12;.556

Liberty Christian;7;16;.304

Elwood;7;18;.280

Anderson;5;17;.227

Shenandoah;4;16;.200

Anderson Prep;2;16;.111

*--Denotes Sectional Champion

