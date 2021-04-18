Area Baseball and Softball Records (Through games of Saturday, April 17)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;7;1;.875

Madison-Grant;5;1;.833

Elwood;2;1;.667

Lapel;5;3;.625

Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500

Daleville;2;3;.400

Frankton;2;3;.400

Shenandoah;3;8;.273

Alexandria;2;8;.200

Liberty Christian;1;9;.100

Anderson Prep;0;4;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;10;1;.909

Frankton;4;1;.800

Pendleton Heights;7;3;.700

Madison-Grant;3;3;.500

Shenandoah;4;4;.500

Lapel;3;5;.375

Elwood;2;5;.286

Anderson;1;3;.250

Daleville;1;3;.250

Liberty Christian;0;3;.000

