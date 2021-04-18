Area Baseball and Softball Records (Through games of Saturday, April 17)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;7;1;.875
Madison-Grant;5;1;.833
Elwood;2;1;.667
Lapel;5;3;.625
Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500
Daleville;2;3;.400
Frankton;2;3;.400
Shenandoah;3;8;.273
Alexandria;2;8;.200
Liberty Christian;1;9;.100
Anderson Prep;0;4;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;10;1;.909
Frankton;4;1;.800
Pendleton Heights;7;3;.700
Madison-Grant;3;3;.500
Shenandoah;4;4;.500
Lapel;3;5;.375
Elwood;2;5;.286
Anderson;1;3;.250
Daleville;1;3;.250
Liberty Christian;0;3;.000
