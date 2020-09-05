Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 5)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;3;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;3;0;1.000

Shenandoah;2;1;.667

Madison-Grant;1;1;.500

Alexandria;1;2;.333

Elwood;0;2;.000

Anderson;0;3;.000

Frankton;0;3;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Liberty Christian (coed);6;1;0;.857

Anderson Prep (coed);4;1;0;.800

Pendleton Heights (boys);2;1;1;.667

Pendleton Heights (girls);2;3;1;.400

Anderson (girls);0;3;0;.000

Anderson (boys);0;4;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;8;3;.727

Pendleton Heights;9;4;.692

Madison-Grant;7;4;.636

Shenandoah;7;4;.636

Lapel;5;3;.625

Frankton;6;4;.600

Liberty Christian;2;4;.333

Daleville;2;5;.286

Elwood;2;8;.200

Anderson;0;6;.000

Anderson Prep;0;7;.000

