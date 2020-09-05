Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 5)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;3;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;3;0;1.000
Shenandoah;2;1;.667
Madison-Grant;1;1;.500
Alexandria;1;2;.333
Elwood;0;2;.000
Anderson;0;3;.000
Frankton;0;3;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Liberty Christian (coed);6;1;0;.857
Anderson Prep (coed);4;1;0;.800
Pendleton Heights (boys);2;1;1;.667
Pendleton Heights (girls);2;3;1;.400
Anderson (girls);0;3;0;.000
Anderson (boys);0;4;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;8;3;.727
Pendleton Heights;9;4;.692
Madison-Grant;7;4;.636
Shenandoah;7;4;.636
Lapel;5;3;.625
Frankton;6;4;.600
Liberty Christian;2;4;.333
Daleville;2;5;.286
Elwood;2;8;.200
Anderson;0;6;.000
Anderson Prep;0;7;.000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.