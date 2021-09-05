Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 4)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;3;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;3;0;.000

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Anderson;1;2;.333

Frankton;1;2;.333

Madison-Grant;1;2;.333

Elwood;0;2;.000

Shenandoah;0;2;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);4;0;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights (girls);4;1;1;.800

Liberty Christian (coed);2;3;0;.400

Anderson Prep (coed);1;5;1;.167

Anderson (boys);0;2;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;1;0;.000

Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;9;1;.900

Pendleton Heights;13;2;.867

Daleville;9;3;.750

Lapel;5;2;.714

Frankton;7;3;.700

Liberty Christian;5;3;.625

Elwood;5;5;.500

Alexandria;3;6;.333

Anderson Prep;1;5;.167

Shenandoah;1;5;.167

Anderson;0;3;.000

