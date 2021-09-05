Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 4)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;3;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;3;0;.000
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Anderson;1;2;.333
Frankton;1;2;.333
Madison-Grant;1;2;.333
Elwood;0;2;.000
Shenandoah;0;2;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);4;0;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights (girls);4;1;1;.800
Liberty Christian (coed);2;3;0;.400
Anderson Prep (coed);1;5;1;.167
Anderson (boys);0;2;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;1;0;.000
Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;9;1;.900
Pendleton Heights;13;2;.867
Daleville;9;3;.750
Lapel;5;2;.714
Frankton;7;3;.700
Liberty Christian;5;3;.625
Elwood;5;5;.500
Alexandria;3;6;.333
Anderson Prep;1;5;.167
Shenandoah;1;5;.167
Anderson;0;3;.000
