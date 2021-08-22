Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 21)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;1;0;.000

Pendleton Heights;1;0;.000

Elwood;0;0;.000

Shenandoah;0;0;.000

Alexandria;0;1;.000

Anderson;0;1;.000

Frankton;0;1;.000

Madison-Grant;0;1;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;Pct.

Liberty Christian (coed);2;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights (boys);1;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights (girls);2;1;.667

Anderson Prep (coed);1;1;.500

Anderson (boys);0;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;3;0;1.000

Lapel;2;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;4;1;.800

Daleville;2;1;.667

Frankton;2;1;.667

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Elwood;3;3;.500

Shenandoah;0;0;.000

Anderson Prep;0;1;.000

Liberty Christian;0;1;.000

Anderson;0;2;.000

