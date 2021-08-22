Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 21)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;1;0;.000
Pendleton Heights;1;0;.000
Elwood;0;0;.000
Shenandoah;0;0;.000
Alexandria;0;1;.000
Anderson;0;1;.000
Frankton;0;1;.000
Madison-Grant;0;1;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;Pct.
Liberty Christian (coed);2;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights (boys);1;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights (girls);2;1;.667
Anderson Prep (coed);1;1;.500
Anderson (boys);0;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;3;0;1.000
Lapel;2;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;4;1;.800
Daleville;2;1;.667
Frankton;2;1;.667
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Elwood;3;3;.500
Shenandoah;0;0;.000
Anderson Prep;0;1;.000
Liberty Christian;0;1;.000
Anderson;0;2;.000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.