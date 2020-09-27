Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 26)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;5;1;.833
Pendleton Heights;4;2;.667
Shenandoah;4;2;.667
Alexandria;2;4;.333
Madison-Grant;1;3;.250
Frankton;1;5;.167
Elwood;0;5;.000
Anderson;0;6;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Liberty Christian (coed);11;2;0;.846
Anderson Prep (coed);6;3;1;.667
Pendleton Heights (girls);5;6;2;.455
Pendleton Heights (boys);4;9;1;.308
Anderson (girls);1;7;0;.125
Anderson (boys);0;10;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;16;5;.762
Alexandria;15;6;.714
Frankton;16;8;.667
Lapel;10;6;.625
Shenandoah;13;9;.591
Madison-Grant;13;10;.565
Elwood;8;17;.320
Daleville;4;10;.285
Liberty Christian;3;8;.273
Anderson;4;13;.235
Anderson Prep;0;15;.000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.