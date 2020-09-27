Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 26)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;5;1;.833

Pendleton Heights;4;2;.667

Shenandoah;4;2;.667

Alexandria;2;4;.333

Madison-Grant;1;3;.250

Frankton;1;5;.167

Elwood;0;5;.000

Anderson;0;6;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Liberty Christian (coed);11;2;0;.846

Anderson Prep (coed);6;3;1;.667

Pendleton Heights (girls);5;6;2;.455

Pendleton Heights (boys);4;9;1;.308

Anderson (girls);1;7;0;.125

Anderson (boys);0;10;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;16;5;.762

Alexandria;15;6;.714

Frankton;16;8;.667

Lapel;10;6;.625

Shenandoah;13;9;.591

Madison-Grant;13;10;.565

Elwood;8;17;.320

Daleville;4;10;.285

Liberty Christian;3;8;.273

Anderson;4;13;.235

Anderson Prep;0;15;.000

