Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 17)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;7;2;.778
Pendleton Heights;6;3;.667
Shenandoah;6;3;.667
Alexandria;3-6;.333
Madison-Grant;2;5;.286
Anderson;2;7;.222
Elwood;1;6;.143
Frankton;1;8;.111
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
x-Liberty Christian (coed);14;4;0;.778
Anderson Prep (coed);6;4;1;.600
Pendleton Heights (girls);7;8;2;.467
Pendleton Heights (boys);5;12;1;.294
Anderson (girls);1;9;0;.100
Anderson (boys);1;11;0;.083
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;20;9;.690
Alexandria;22;10;.688
x-Madison-Grant;23;11;.676
Frankton;20;11;.645
Lapel;14;9;.609
Shenandoah;17;12;.586
Elwood;9;22;.290
Daleville;6;16;.272
Liberty Christian;3;11;.214
Anderson;4;18;.182
Anderson Prep;0;17;.000
x-denotes sectional champion
