Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 17)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;7;2;.778

Pendleton Heights;6;3;.667

Shenandoah;6;3;.667

Alexandria;3-6;.333

Madison-Grant;2;5;.286

Anderson;2;7;.222

Elwood;1;6;.143

Frankton;1;8;.111

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

x-Liberty Christian (coed);14;4;0;.778

Anderson Prep (coed);6;4;1;.600

Pendleton Heights (girls);7;8;2;.467

Pendleton Heights (boys);5;12;1;.294

Anderson (girls);1;9;0;.100

Anderson (boys);1;11;0;.083

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;20;9;.690

Alexandria;22;10;.688

x-Madison-Grant;23;11;.676

Frankton;20;11;.645

Lapel;14;9;.609

Shenandoah;17;12;.586

Elwood;9;22;.290

Daleville;6;16;.272

Liberty Christian;3;11;.214

Anderson;4;18;.182

Anderson Prep;0;17;.000

x-denotes sectional champion

